Allison
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GiveWell Community Foundation Announces Impact Polk 2027 Grant Cycle

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LAKELAND, FL – GiveWellCommunity Foundation (GWCF) is now accepting applications for the Impact Polk 2027 grant cycle. For more than 20 years, Impact Polk has been addressing community needs throughout Polk County through this annual competitive, donor-directed grant program of GWCF. This year’s grants will focus on six areas identified through the United Community Indicators: economic & employment opportunities; education; food security; housing/shelter opportunities; quality of life; and transportation.

Applications for Impact Polk grant funding are open to public nonprofit organizations that serve in Polk County, FL, and are recognized by the IRS, as described in the IRS Code Section 501(c)(3) as eligible for tax-exempt status.

The Impact Polk 2027 application cycle closes at midnight on November 16, 2026.

Specific funding priorities and eligibility requirements are outlined in the grant application guidelines. Interested applicants can find the guidelines, tutorials, and other helpful resources at impactpolk.org.

Impact Polk banner showing hands clasped in a teal-green gradient with the text 'impactPOLK' and 'An annual grant program of GiveWell Community Foundation'

About GiveWell Community Foundation

GiveWell Community Foundation (GWCF) partners with individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofits to build a stronger community throughout Polk, Hardee, and Highlands counties and beyond through charitable funds and competitive grant cycles. Since its founding in 1997, GWCF has awarded more than $535 million in grants to nonprofit organizations. Today, the Community Foundation is home to more than 400 charitable funds and the Impact Polk and Empower grant cycles. To learn more about GWCF, visit givecf.org or call 863-683-3131.

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