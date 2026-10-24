Polk County, Florida DUI Bookings: October 8–14, 2026

Polk County jail records list 27 DUI-related bookings between October 8 and October 14, 2026, including felony repeat-offense charges, refusals to submit to alcohol testing and charges involving damage to another person or property.

Several of those booked also had drug, license or resisting charges listed, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Jail Inquiry.

Among the records were fourth-or-subsequent felony DUI charges listed for Michael Anthony Harper and Kenyartta Arrington, both 47. Matthew M Gonzalez, 23, had charges listed for leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, DUI involving damage to another person or property, and DUI with a blood-alcohol level over .15.

The bookings include entries from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeland Police Department, Lake Wales Police Department, Haines City Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol. The dates below reflect when each person was booked, rather than necessarily when the alleged offense occurred.

Uriel L Aguilar, 23: Booked October 8 on a listed misdemeanor DUI charge described as involving a blood-alcohol level of .08 or more. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Kaleel Williams, 26: Booked October 8 on a listed DUI charge involving alcohol or drugs. Agency listed: Lakeland Police Department.

Akim Sincere Ferguson, 26: Booked October 9 on a listed DUI charge described as involving a blood-alcohol level of .15 or higher. Agency listed: Lake Wales Police Department.

Cody Fike, 20: Booked October 9 on a listed DUI charge involving alcohol or drugs. Agency listed: Lakeland Police Department.

Michael Anthony Harper, 47: Booked October 9. Listed charges include fourth-or-subsequent felony DUI, refusal to submit to an alcohol test and third-offense felony driving with a suspended, canceled or revoked license. The booking also contains probation-violation entries related to prior DUI and license cases, including Hillsborough County matters, an out-of-county warrant entry and a Hillsborough County hold. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Martinez, 27: Booked October 9. Listed charges include misdemeanor DUI, possession of cannabis over 20 grams, felony cannabis-resin possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Ladaizha Yamina Bradley, 29: Booked October 10. Listed charges include DUI involving damage to another person or property and resisting an officer without violence. The DUI entry includes a notation referencing a bicycle. Agency listed: Florida Highway Patrol.

Vereniz Cervantes, 33: Booked October 10. The record lists misdemeanor DUI, DUI involving damage to another person or property and refusal to submit to an alcohol test. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Antwan Lamar Collins, 35: Booked October 10. Listed charges include DUI involving alcohol or drugs, failure to register a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license listed as a second conviction, and operating a motorcycle without the required license. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Alejandro Ismael Lopez, 28: Booked October 10 on a listed misdemeanor DUI charge. The booking also includes Monroe County probation-violation entries related to burglary involving an assault, possession of burglary tools and witness intimidation, along with a Monroe County hold. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Bjorn Lopez, 35: Booked October 10 on a listed DUI charge involving alcohol or drugs. Agency listed: Lakeland Police Department.

Abdulkareem Lateef Saleh, 32: Booked October 10. The listed DUI wording references a blood-alcohol level over .15 or a passenger under 18. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Cidney Salitore, 28: Booked October 10. Listed charges include misdemeanor DUI and refusal to submit to an alcohol test. Agency listed: Lakeland Police Department.

Kenyartta Arrington, 47: Booked October 11. Listed charges include fourth-or-subsequent felony DUI, refusal to submit to an alcohol test and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license as a habitual traffic offender. The record also contains a probation-violation entry related to battery. Agency listed: Lakeland Police Department.

Junior Cajuste, 37: Booked October 11. The record lists an enhanced DUI provision described as a blood-alcohol level of .15 or higher or a person under 18 in the vehicle. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

John Edward Dalton, 67: Booked October 11 on a listed DUI charge described as involving a blood-alcohol level over .15. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Encarnacion Colon, 23: Booked October 11. Listed charges include misdemeanor DUI and operating a motorcycle without the required license. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew M Gonzalez, 23: Booked October 11. Listed charges include leaving the scene of a crash involving injury without rendering aid, misdemeanor DUI involving damage to another person or property, and DUI with a blood-alcohol level over .15. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Arianna Selene Jones, 37: Booked October 11. Listed charges include DUI involving alcohol or drugs, methamphetamine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Uliceh Lopez, 32: Booked October 11. The record contains a DUI entry involving alcohol or drugs and a separate enhanced DUI entry described as an alcohol level of .15 or higher or a person under 18 in the vehicle, listed as a first offense. Agency listed: Lakeland Police Department.

Sharice Kellie Ward, 24: Booked October 11. Listed charges include DUI involving alcohol or drugs and refusal to submit to a DUI test. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

German Alfredo White, 37: Booked October 11. Listed charges include misdemeanor DUI, possession of no more than 20 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Carol Denise Sanford, 64: Booked October 12. Listed charges include misdemeanor DUI and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, listed as a first conviction. The booking also includes probation-violation entries related to resisting an officer without violence, an unassigned license plate, vehicle insurance and vehicle registration. Agency listed: Lake Wales Police Department.

Rogelio Solorio, 42: Booked October 12. The record lists misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor DUI involving damage to another person or property under the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. A charge described as driving without ever having been issued a valid license is listed under Haines City Police Department.

Wanda Franco-Colon, 37: Booked October 13. Listed charges include misdemeanor DUI and DUI involving damage to another person or property. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Joseph Greene, 40: Booked October 13. Listed charges include misdemeanor DUI and refusal to submit to an alcohol test. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenia Berenice Rivas, 41: Booked October 14 on a listed DUI charge involving alcohol or drugs. Agency listed: Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Information and booking photographs used for this report were obtained from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s public Jail Inquiry records. An arrest or booking does not establish guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. Charges, custody information and case outcomes can change.

Some DUI descriptions in the jail database combine alternative circumstances, such as an alcohol level of .15 or higher or a passenger under 18. That wording alone does not establish that a child was present. Similarly, combined damage-to-property-or-person descriptions do not, by themselves, establish that someone was injured.

If you believe information in this article is incorrect, please contact Daily Ridge with the person’s name, the disputed information and any supporting records. We will review requests for corrections and amend verified errors. Concerns about the underlying jail records should also be directed to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.