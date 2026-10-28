Central Avenue Closure Planned Nov. 2-20 for Downtown Building Project

Central Avenue will be shut down between 2nd St W and 3rd St W November 2 to 20, 2026. Pedestrian access will be open the full length along the South side of the road. On the north side, access will remain from 3rd St NW to Union Taproom Pizza & Kitchen.

This closure is part of the SouthState Bank Downtown Office Building project to enable crews to connect to water infrastructure under the road. Please follow all posted signs and detours. For more information and to sign up for notifications of impacts to public infrastructure for the duration of the project, please visit the project page at https://ow.ly/wbiL5101vJC.

About the project

SouthState Bank is constructing a new five-story office building at 233 West Central Avenue in Downtown Winter Haven.

The approximately 40,000-square-foot building will serve as the company’s Winter Haven Operations Center and is expected to accommodate approximately 125 employees.

The project is being developed by Six/Ten, LLC on behalf of SouthState Bank, with Whitehead Construction serving as the construction contractor.

While this is a private development, the City is coordinating closely with the construction team on activities affecting public roads, sidewalks, and nearby businesses.