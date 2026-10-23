Winter Haven Laundromat to Host Big Pink Saturday for Breast Cancer Awareness

by James Coulter



Her mother died from breast cancer. Years later, she underwent a preventative double mastectomy after learning she carried a rare genetic mutation that put her at high risk for the disease. Now, she’s working to ensure others don’t have to face those challenges alone.



For the past month, Stephanie Griggs Joiner, owner of Busy Bubbles Laundromat in Winter Haven, has hosted a series of events to raise awareness about breast cancer and support those affected by the disease.



Activities have included a blood drive, chair yoga sessions, arts and crafts, community walk days, a survivor and memorial breakfast, and a “Wall of Hope” where visitors can honor loved ones lost to cancer or share personal struggles.



The month-long campaign will conclude with Big Pink Saturday, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the laundromat. The event will feature 16 local vendors, two food trucks, fitness demonstrations, a photo booth, and giveaways.



“We just want everybody to come together, promote small businesses, meet new people, and give some help,” Joiner said.



Joiner has owned Busy Bubbles Laundromat for 15 years and said her passion for cancer awareness stems from personal loss.



Her mother died at age 58 from triple-negative breast cancer. Years later, doctors discovered a lump and determined that Joiner carried a rare genetic mutation that significantly increased her risk of developing the disease. As a precaution, she underwent a double mastectomy.



“So, I am a pre-survivor, not a survivor,” Joiner said. “I had a rare type of breast cancer gene that would cause only a 15 percent chance of survival. I did not actually have cancer, but they removed a lymph node and did the whole surgery because of my risk.”



Since then, Joiner has used her business not only to provide laundry services but also to bring people together and support causes that matter to the community.



The laundromat’s Wall of Hope has become one of the most meaningful parts of the annual campaign, allowing people to publicly share their grief, recovery stories, and personal victories.



“We also have people who have struggled and worked ahead of cancer,” she said. “We had one lady who put, ‘Rest in peace to my addiction.’ So, people have all kinds of hurts that they pour out.”



Last year, the business hosted an open mic event where participants shared stories about their experiences with cancer, whether as patients, survivors, caregivers, or family members.



“We had a lot of people come in and just pour their hearts out, letting us know how awful breast cancer and cancer in general have been,” Joiner said. “We realized there are so many people hurting.”



For Joiner, the sense of connection created through these events is just as important as raising awareness.



“[We’re] just trying to promote a sense of community, letting everyone know we are a laundromat, but we are here for you,” she said. “If you need to talk to somebody, if you need a hug, that is what we are here for. We are trying to connect the community.”



Learn more about Big Pink Saturday on the Busy Bubbles Facebook page or at their website: busybubbleslaundromat.com