57-Year-Old Lakeland Man Dies After SUV Crashes Near Lake Bonny

A 57-year-old Lakeland man died Friday after his SUV left Longfellow Boulevard, struck a signpost and continued downhill to the shoreline of Lake Bonny, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Longfellow Boulevard at approximately 12:13 p.m. on October 23, 2026.

Police said the man was driving a gray GMC SUV southbound when, for reasons still under investigation, it left the roadway and struck a traffic control signpost. The SUV continued downhill before coming to rest at the lake’s shoreline.

Lakeland Police Department patrol officers, Polk County Fire Rescue, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Lakeland Fire Department responded and provided lifesaving assistance. The driver was transported to Lakeland Regional Health, where he was pronounced deceased.

According to police, preliminary evidence indicates the driver may have been experiencing a medical episode. The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Members of the Lakeland Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit responded and took over the investigation. The roadway was closed for approximately two hours while investigators processed the scene.

Police identified the driver only as a 57-year-old Lakeland man. His name was not released.

The investigation remains open and active. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigating Officer Justin Claxon at [email protected].