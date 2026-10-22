PCSO Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Man After Fight at Winter Haven Youth Football Game

On October 10, 2026, members of the North Central District responded to a youth football game at Westwood Middle School, located at 3520 Avenue J NW in Winter Haven, regarding a reported fight.

Upon arrival, detectives learned that a fight had broken out during the postgame handshake between two youth football teams. The handshake was intended to include only the players and coaches, however, a parent intervened and shoved the opposing team’s head coach. The coach retaliated by striking the parent with a closed fist. The altercation escalated as several additional individuals became involved, resulting in a large disturbance.

Detectives have identified multiple individuals involved in the incident and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual pictured. The individual is described as a Black male believed to be a parent. In this photo he is seen wearing a white shirt, blue denim shorts, white socks, and slides.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Droemann at (863) 206-8213 or email [email protected].

If you wish to remain anonymous AND be eligible for a reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways: