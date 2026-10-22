Allison
Allison
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PCSO Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Man After Fight at Winter Haven Youth Football Game

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On October 10, 2026, members of the North Central District responded to a youth football game at Westwood Middle School, located at 3520 Avenue J NW in Winter Haven, regarding a reported fight.

A man in a white T-shirt and blue shorts dancing on a grass field beside football players in yellow uniforms.

Upon arrival, detectives learned that a fight had broken out during the postgame handshake between two youth football teams. The handshake was intended to include only the players and coaches, however, a parent intervened and shoved the opposing team’s head coach. The coach retaliated by striking the parent with a closed fist. The altercation escalated as several additional individuals became involved, resulting in a large disturbance.

Detectives have identified multiple individuals involved in the incident and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual pictured. The individual is described as a Black male believed to be a parent. In this photo he is seen wearing a white shirt, blue denim shorts, white socks, and slides.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Droemann at (863) 206-8213 or email [email protected].

Man in a white T-shirt seen from behind, standing near a body of water with his head turned to the left, profile view.

If you wish to remain anonymous AND be eligible for a reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

  • CALL 1-888-400 TIPS (8477) Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida
  • DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone
  • VISIT http://heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”
  • DOWNLOAD the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet
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