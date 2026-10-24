Parkland Baptist Church to Host Trunk-or-Treat Event in Winter Haven October 25

Families are invited to enjoy an evening of Halloween fun, candy and community fellowship during Parkland Baptist Church’s Trunk-or-Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 25, in Winter Haven.

The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parkland Baptist Church, located at 1800 8th St. SE.

The church invites the community to bring the whole family for an evening featuring decorated trunks, candy, food, games, bounce houses and train rides. The event will also feature fire trucks and police cars, offering activities and attractions for visitors of all ages.

Organizers say the event is an opportunity for families to enjoy a fun evening together while celebrating faith, fellowship and community.

Those interested in attending can scan the QR code on the event flyer below to register.