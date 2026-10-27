Lakeland Harley-Davidson to Host Family-Friendly Trike or Treat Event on Halloween

Lakeland Harley-Davidson will host a Trike or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 31, offering families an afternoon of Halloween fun, food, drinks and decorated trikes.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lakeland Harley-Davidson, located at 4202 Lakeland Hills Blvd. in Lakeland. All trikes are welcome, and families are encouraged to bring their children to enjoy the festivities.

Attendees can enjoy free food and drinks.

The event will also feature several trike contests, with prizes awarded to the winners. Categories include best-decorated trike, best costume for riders and passengers, scariest trike, funniest trike and the People’s Choice award.

Organizers are asking participants to RSVP their trikes in advance to help estimate attendance and prepare for the event.

For more information or to RSVP, call 863-802-1971 or visit LakelandHD.com.

The event promises an afternoon of trikes, costumes, food and family fun, with everyone welcome to join in the Halloween celebration.