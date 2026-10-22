Live Music This Weekend in Winter Haven: Where to Catch Local Artists

Live music fans will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy local performers this weekend in Winter Haven, with solo artists, bands, karaoke and a special open house event scheduled at venues throughout the area.

Here’s a look at where to find live entertainment from Thursday through Sunday.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Duke Burr will perform solo at Tipsy Hen during its “Burgers ’N’ Blues” event from 6 to 9 p.m.

Cypresswood Pub will host DJ Steve and karaoke from 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23

Friday’s lineup features several opportunities to enjoy live music.

Old Dixie Hiway will perform at Somewhere Sports Bar & Grill, located at 5688 Cypress Gardens Blvd. in Winter Haven, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Twizted will perform at Kimber’s from 7 to 10 p.m.

TMike and Duke Burr will provide music at Interior Building Specialties’ open house from noon to 4 p.m.

Josh Blevins will take the stage at Tanners Lakeside from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Gerry Williams Band will perform at Cypresswood Pub from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

B.Haven will perform at the VFW in Winter Haven from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tanners Lakeside will host the 99 in the Shade party from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Wrap up the weekend with Aggie Road at Tanners Lakeside, located at 1006 S. Lake Howard Drive in Winter Haven. The band will perform from 2 to 6 p.m.

With a mix of live bands, solo performances and karaoke, there are plenty of ways to support local musicians and enjoy the weekend around Winter Haven.

Want Your Music Featured?

Local musicians and venues interested in having their upcoming performances included in the weekly live music roundup can email [email protected]. Please include “LIVE MUSIC” in the subject line.