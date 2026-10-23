Allison
Allison
- Advertisement -

Latest Posts

Hope Presbyterian Church to Host Halloween Trunk-or-Treat Event October 24 in Winter Haven

127

Families are invited to celebrate Halloween at Hope Presbyterian Church’s Church Halloween Takeover! Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 24, in Winter Haven.

The event will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Hope Presbyterian Church, located at 2110 Cypress Gardens Blvd.

The family-friendly celebration will feature trunk-or-treating, a hayride, face painting, candy, games, food, raffles, prizes and more. Organizers say the event is designed to provide safe family and community fun for Halloween.

The event also offers an opportunity for families to gather and enjoy an evening of Halloween festivities with the local community.

Poster for Hope Church Winter Haven's 'Church Halloween Takeover' announcing Trunk or Treat on October 24, 4–6:30 pm, featuring a smiling jack-o'-lantern filled with candy, bats, a hayride graphic, and photos of face painting; lists candy, games, food, raffles, prizes for a safe family event.
Source Hope Presbyterian Church
author avatar
Allison
See Full Bio
Allison
Allison

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -