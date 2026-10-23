Hope Presbyterian Church to Host Halloween Trunk-or-Treat Event October 24 in Winter Haven

Families are invited to celebrate Halloween at Hope Presbyterian Church’s Church Halloween Takeover! Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 24, in Winter Haven.

The event will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Hope Presbyterian Church, located at 2110 Cypress Gardens Blvd.

The family-friendly celebration will feature trunk-or-treating, a hayride, face painting, candy, games, food, raffles, prizes and more. Organizers say the event is designed to provide safe family and community fun for Halloween.

The event also offers an opportunity for families to gather and enjoy an evening of Halloween festivities with the local community.