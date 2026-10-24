Victim Suffers Multiple Stab Wounds In South West Bartow

UPDATE: According to Bartow Police Department a suspect has been apprehended in connection to this afternoon’s stabbing. No further details were released at this time.



BARTOW, Florida – A victim suffered multiple stab wounds during an incident on Laurel Circle in Bartow Saturday afternoon, according to information provided to the Daily Ridge by Bartow Police Sergeant Driesler.

Bartow Police Department and Bartow Fire Rescue responded to the call around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 24.

Sergeant Driesler said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and there is no danger to the public. He could not elaborate at this time.

Additional details about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing are expected to be released Monday, October 26.

The Daily Ridge will provide an update as more information becomes available.