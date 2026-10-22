Polk County High School Football Week 10 Preview 

It feels like just yesterday we were kicking off the high school football season in Polk County, and now, somehow, we have already reached Week 10. The season has flown by, and with the regular season nearing its end, every game carries added importance as teams look to build momentum and strengthen their postseason hopes. Last week was also one of the strangest weeks I have had making predictions, finishing with a 1-1-1 record after picking one win, one loss and one tie. The tie was especially unusual, as the Lakeland Christian and American Heritage matchup ended at 28-28 after rain delayed kickoff and the stadium lights shut off at midnight. Now, heading into Week 10, it is time to put last week’s results behind me, get back on track with my picks and break down another slate of important Polk County high school football matchups. With rivalries heating up and the season entering its final stretch, there is still plenty to play for under the Friday night lights. To kick off this Friday night’s slate of games, we have the (7-1) Lakeland Dreadnaughts taking on the (5-3) Lake Gibson Braves. This game will have it all as from it being a crosstown matchup between two great Polk County Teams, Lakeland trying to defend its district position, to Lake Gibson trying to pull off the upset, you name it has it. Both teams are coming into this matchup with wins. Lakeland is coming off a dominant 40-7 victory over Bartow, while Lake Gibson is looking to build on a close 32-29 win against Auburndale. If each team wants to come away with a win, there are some key things they will want to focus on. For Lakeland they are going to want to contain Lake Gibson’s passing attack. Lake Gibson senior wide receiver Stephen Bell has been a big part of their passing attack as he is averaging 88.8 receiving yards a game and has 12 total receiving touchdowns on the season. For Lake Gibson if they want to win, they are going to want to try to find a way to slow down Lakelands offense as it has been almost unstoppable this season with Lakeland averaging 39.7 points a game with 318 points scored in total through eight games. Lake Gibson will have their hands full slowing down this offense, but if they can find a way to do it, they will have a good shot at winning this game. With all things considered, I have Lakeland winning in this crosstown matchup.

Prediction: Lakeland 38, Lake Gibson 20

The next game I would keep an eye on this Friday is the rivalry matchup between the (7-0-1) Lakeland Christian Vikings and the (6-2) Victory Storm. This game should be must-watch football, as Lakeland Christian looks to keep its unbeaten record intact while Victory hopes to spoil its rival’s season and pick up another important win. The Vikings will have some extra motivation heading into this matchup. The last time these two teams met was in last year’s playoffs, when Lakeland Christian suffered a heartbreaking 33-31 loss to Victory. What better way for the Vikings to get revenge than by defeating their rival on the Storm’s home field. Lakeland Christian is looking to bounce back after its unusual 28-28 tie against American Heritage, while Victory enters this game riding high after a dominant 60-0 win over McLaughlin. The Storm will look to carry that momentum into Friday night, but the Vikings will be determined to respond and keep their unbeaten season alive. If each team wants to come away with a win, there are some key things that both teams need to focus on. For Lakeland Christian if they want to win, they will want to try to limit Victory’s explosive passing attack which includes players such as junior wide receiver Donmari Earby who is averaging 93.4 receiving yards a game and has 9 receiving touchdowns. For Victory they are going to want to put pressure on senior quarterback Brody Brenneman and Victory’s junior defensive lineman Braylon might be able to have an impact on him as so far this season he is averaging 11.5 sacks and has 12 quarterback hurries. All things considered heading into this Game I have The Viking’s beating their rival at their place.

Prediction: Lakeland Christian 45, Victory 33

To close out this week’s slate of games I would watch out for is (6-2) George Jenkins Vs. (5-3) Poinciana. In this district match up, both teams are clawing at the opportunity to better position themselves in the district as the end of the season approaches. With two teams carrying winning records, this is an opportunity to build momentum heading toward the final stretch of the regular season. George Jenkins Is coming off a narrow 28-21 win against Winter Haven and Poinciana is coming off a 22-13 loss to Haines City. Each team will have some key things they will need to do if they want to come away with a win. For George Jenkins they are going to want to keep their running game going strong as they are averaging 198.5 rushing yards per game and senior running back Malik Raymond has been a big part of it as he is averaging 114.1 rushing yards per game and has 7 rushing touchdowns. If George Jenkins can get their best rusher going early, it will be a big advantage for them in this game and will help them get closer to a win. If Poinciana wants to come away with a win, they are going to control the tempo. If the Eagles can run the ball effectively, get Lucas Minenok involved in the passing game and keep Malik Raymond from controlling the game on the other side. If they are able to do this, they have a path to a competitive district win. With all things considered with this game, I have George Jenkins winning.

Prediction George Jenkins 33, Poinciana 28

As Week 10 approaches, another chapter of Polk County high school football is winding down, and what a pleasure it has been to cover these teams, players and coaches throughout the season. From statement victories and hard-fought district battles to unexpected results and memorable Friday nights, this season has provided plenty of stories worth telling. It has been an honor to share those moments with the community and highlight the talent and dedication that make Polk County football so special.