Faith Baptist to Host Trunk or Treat in Winter Haven October 24

Faith Baptist will host a Trunk or Treat event Saturday, Oct. 24, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., inviting families to enjoy an evening of Halloween fun.

Enjoy candy from creatively decorated trunks, free food, and horse rides for the kids. No registration is needed – just come ready to enjoy the evening!

The event will take place at Faith Baptist, located at 2140 Crystal Beach Road in Winter Haven. Families are encouraged to bring everyone along for the festivities.

For more information, visit faithbaptistwh.org.