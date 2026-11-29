Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a Sunday morning shooting that killed three adults and injured two others outside The Office Pub in Winter Haven.

Jamie Brown, public information officer for Winter Haven Public Safety, said multiple 911 calls came in around 1:58 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, reporting an altercation and shooting in the pub’s parking lot at 1243 First St. S.

Officers found three adults with severe gunshot wounds in the parking lot. All three were taken to a hospital and died from their injuries. Brown said two other victims later arrived at a hospital on their own with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Winter Haven police detectives are working to identify everyone involved, including any suspects. Police said they will release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477). Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest.