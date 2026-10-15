Live Music in Winter Haven: Weekend Lineup for Oct. 15-18

Music lovers have several opportunities to enjoy live entertainment around Winter Haven and the surrounding area this weekend, with local musicians scheduled to perform at area venues and community events.

Here’s where to catch live music from Thursday, Oct. 15, through Sunday, Oct. 18.

Cypresswood Pub

Cypresswood Pub will feature live music on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday, Oct. 15: Hunter McNeer, 6-9 p.m.

Hunter McNeer, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16: Hunter Smith, 6-9 p.m.



Tanner’s Lakeside

Tanner’s Lakeside has music scheduled throughout the weekend, along with its Sunday Pumpkinpalooza event.

Thursday, Oct. 15: Tony Knight, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Tony Knight, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16: Aggie Road, 7-10 p.m.

Aggie Road, 7-10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18: Pumpkinpalooza, featuring Conspiracy Theory.

Twisted Prop

Music fans can catch two performances at Twisted Prop this weekend.

Friday, Oct. 16: Duke Burr performing solo, 6-9:30 p.m.

Duke Burr performing solo, 6-9:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18: Twizted, 2-5:30 p.m.

B.Haven at Downtown on the Park

B.Haven will perform Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at the City of Auburndale’s Downtown on the Park event.

Whether you’re looking for an evening of live music, a Sunday outing or entertainment at a community event, there are several chances to support local performers this weekend.

Want Your Music Featured?

Musicians performing in the Winter Haven area who would like to be included in future live music roundups can email [email protected]. Please include “LIVE MUSIC” in the subject line.