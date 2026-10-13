Haines City Woman and New York Woman Arrested in Posner Park Retail Theft Case

Two women with outstanding warrants were arrested Saturday evening, October 10, after allegedly attempting to steal more than $1,100 in merchandise from a store at Posner Park, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a retail theft in progress and arrested Dionna Nicole Smith, 34, of Rochester, New York, and Journey Danae Myricks, 29, of Haines City. The Sheriff’s Office identified Myricks as also being known as Keyanna Letrail Richards.

Investigators allege the two women conspired to steal merchandise valued at $1,134.99.

As deputies took Smith into custody, Myricks allegedly fled through the store’s exit. Deputies quickly apprehended her, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies determined Myricks had an outstanding warrant for burglary with battery stemming from a Winter Haven Police Department investigation. Smith had a Pennsylvania warrant involving retail theft and a probation violation related to retail theft, the agency said.

Both women were taken to the Sheriff’s Processing Center. Each was charged with conspiracy to commit retail theft and retail theft, both third-degree felonies. Myricks also faces a first-degree misdemeanor resisting charge.

The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the store involved.