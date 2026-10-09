Community Comes Together to Help Local Resident Regain Independence

By Maria Iannucci

A simple act of kindness has made a meaningful difference for JC, a longtime member of the community, after receiving a much needed use of medical equipment.

Lake Wales resident Jason C. Huffman, who goes by JC, had been relying on a manual wheelchair after his electric wheelchair stopped working, limiting his mobility and independence. Concerned about his situation, a fellow community member saw a need and acted to fill it.

Lake Wales Police Department Lieutenant Dale Hampton, who has served the community for over 22 years, observed JC struggling with the use of a manual wheelchair in the neighborhood where he resides. A traffic accident in recent years has left the Lake Wales citizen with serious mobility challenges. Hampton, who’s been acquainted with JC over many years of community patrol, immediately understood the mission.

Hampton reached out to the Care Center, and the organization immediately stepped up, donating an electric wheelchair to JC and helping him to regain a greater sense of independence.

“JC has been a part of our community for many years,” Hampton says. “When I saw his electric wheelchair was no longer working and he was having to rely on a manual chair, I knew I wanted to try and help. Seeing the smile on his face and knowing he has some of his independence back is what this community is all about. I’m very thankful for the relationship we have with the Care Center.”

Rob Quam, Executive Director of the Lake Wales Care Center, says, “We have a great relationship with the Lake Wales Police Department, and we work together often when special needs arise.”

Quam says that their organization receives several motorized wheelchairs throughout the year, and works to place the best ones in the hands of those who need them.

The gift is a reminder of the impact that local organizations and caring community members can have when they come together to support someone in need. For JC, the new wheelchair means more than improved mobility—it represents renewed independence and the continued support of a community that cares.