Lake Wales Museum Funding Question Lingers as City Extends Contract Through Year’s End

by James Coulter



Will the City of Lake Wales continue funding its history museum for another year? Or should the museum prepare to raise its own money moving forward? City commissioners expect to settle that question during a three‑month extension of the museum’s annual contract.



At their regular meeting on Tues., Sept. 22, 2026, Lake Wales city commissioners voted 3–2 to extend the contract through year’s end. The consent agenda originally included a proposed renewal that would have provided the museum $175,000 for another year.



Commissioner Terri Miller pulled the item for discussion, questioning whether additional funding was justified given what she described as lackluster facilities and services. The museum is now led by new executive director Tish Sheesley, who brings over 30 years of leadership experience.



Miller acknowledged the museum is in a transition period but said she remained concerned about its performance: “I just don’t see it in the budget that they have a robust plan to create this new income that they need for operations.”



She pointed to limited operating hours, a lack of educational programs listed online, and no recent membership announcements. Miller also noted volunteers run the museum entirely despite the contract requiring two full‑time employees, staffing she argued would allow longer hours.



Miller further criticized the museum’s promotion of Pioneer Days, saying the 50th‑anniversary event had received little advertising. Last year’s festival, she said, cost $16,000 but generated only $15,000.



“It is no longer a fundraiser if it is not raising funds,” she said.



Commissioner Carol Gillespie pushed back, arguing that the museum plays a vital role in preserving Lake Wales’ identity. She pointed to the city’s multi‑million‑dollar agreement to restore the Historic Walesbilt Hotel as evidence of its commitment to local history.



“We have a history, we have it in place, and we are hoping it will draw interested people into the city,” she said.



Miller clarified her issue was not with the museum’s mission but with its use of city funds: “I have an issue with having the same presentation over and over, and no results have happened.”



City Manager James Slatton outlined three options: approve the contract, reject it, or table it for amendments. Commissioner Keith Thompson suggested a middle ground: extending the contract for three months to give commissioners more time to determine a long‑term plan.



“For me, personally, Lake Wales is on the cutting edge of supporting the history and museum,” he said. “No other city in the county does it with the generosity the City of Lake Wales has shown.”



Commissioner Daniel Williams argued the city had an obligation to honor the funding commitments it made to the museum and other nongovernmental organizations during the budget process.



“So, to come back now and say something different, I believe we neglect another one of our responsibilities, which is just being fair,” he said



Gillespie also advocated for continued funding, explaining that the museum cannot manage operations and simultaneously raise enough money to sustain itself.



“It’s a lot to ask them to run a museum and then raise enough money to afford that museum,” she said. “I still think we are asking too much.”



With the extension approved, the museum will remain under its current contract through Dec. 31, 2026.