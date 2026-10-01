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You Are Invited To The Carillon Bell Tower Ribbon Cutting

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City of Winter Haven –

Where: 400 East Central Avenue, Winter Haven, FL

When: Friday, October 16, 2026

Time: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Banner for Carillon Bell Tower Ribbon Cutting event, showing bells on left and event details on the right (date and time).

Come join us for the official ribbon cutting of the Carillon Bell Tower! Friday, October 16th, at 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm in South Central Park (400 Central Ave W, Winter Haven). We hope to see you there!

The Carillon was donated by Mr. Thomas Oldt as “a tangible means of expressing a lifetime’s worth of gratitude to a nurturing community and a way of honoring the memory” of the Oldt Family. It includes bronze bells which were cast in the Netherlands and is one note shy of a 2-octave chromatic scale. The Carillon is programmed to play music several times a day.

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