You Are Invited To The Carillon Bell Tower Ribbon Cutting

City of Winter Haven –

Where: 400 East Central Avenue, Winter Haven, FL

When: Friday, October 16, 2026

Time: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Come join us for the official ribbon cutting of the Carillon Bell Tower! Friday, October 16th, at 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm in South Central Park (400 Central Ave W, Winter Haven). We hope to see you there!

The Carillon was donated by Mr. Thomas Oldt as “a tangible means of expressing a lifetime’s worth of gratitude to a nurturing community and a way of honoring the memory” of the Oldt Family. It includes bronze bells which were cast in the Netherlands and is one note shy of a 2-octave chromatic scale. The Carillon is programmed to play music several times a day.