Bartow Christian Books & Gifts Celebrates 50 Years of Faith, Service and Love

For 50 years, Bartow Christian Books & Gifts has been more than a bookstore. It has been a place where people have found books, gifts, encouragement, a listening ear and, most importantly to owners Bo and Sandy, a place where they could serve God by serving others.

On Thursday, October 1, the Bartow business will celebrate five decades at 326 East Main Street, marking 50 years of faith, family, friendship and service to the community.

For Sandy, the story of how it all began is one she believes was directly inspired by the Lord.

She remembers Bo coming home one day and saying, “I’m depressed.”

Her first thought?

“Who isn’t? It’s Monday.”

Their son was just 2 years old at the time.

Sandy said she told Bo, “OK, so make a change.” She initially thought perhaps he wanted to go into ministry. Bo left the room, then came back and told her:

“I want to open a Christian bookstore.”

Sandy said there was no elaborate business plan or years of experience behind the idea. The inspiration simply came to Bo.

“He got up, walked out, walked back in and knew what he wanted,” she recalled.

The couple knew virtually nothing about running a bookstore.

“We had no store, no money, no knowledge,” Sandy said.

But they believed God was opening the doors.

“I truly believe that God put this in Bo’s mind/heart on a Monday afternoon after work in July of 1976,” Sandy said.

And, according to Sandy, every door seemed to open.

They quickly learned how to order books and gifts, with sales representatives from various companies helping them along the way. One woman even taught Sandy how to think about displaying gifts.

Sandy also took a job teaching 2-year-olds at First Methodist Preschool, which helped provide for their personal finances rather than requiring them to take money from the new business.

“God had it all planned,” she said.

Service became their foundation

Before the store even opened, Bo established what would become the foundation of their business.

“The only thing we have to sell that is different is service and we will live by that.”

That philosophy has remained with them for five decades.

They also quickly learned another important rule during their first week:

“What is said in here, stays in Here!”

Over the years, that commitment has allowed Bartow Christian Books & Gifts to become a place where people could come not only to shop, but to talk.

Sandy said there are far too many memories to list, but some of the most meaningful have involved people who came through the doors simply needing someone to listen.

There have been opportunities to celebrate special occasions with customers, help people learn more about the Bible, share their faith and encourage people through difficult moments.

“Every day is truly a gift from God!” Sandy said.

That same spirit of service extends to customers traveling from other towns. If someone calls to say they are running late while driving to the store, Bo and Sandy will stay if they are able. If they have an obligation and must leave, Sandy said they are simply honest about it.

A love story of its own

The 50th anniversary isn’t only a celebration of the bookstore. It is also a celebration of Bo and Sandy’s life together.

The couple met and decided to get married within three hours.

They ultimately waited five months to marry because, as Sandy put it, “our folks were a mite shook.”

But after all these years, Sandy says being together has never been a problem.

In fact, she described their relationship in one particularly beautiful way:

“No matter what happened the day before, every morning I would wake up and fall toe curling in love again.”

Their love and partnership carried into their business as well. The two spent their days working together and serving others, and retirement simply never became a priority.

“We were having so much fun we just never thought about retirement,” Sandy said. “The joy of serving Him each day as we served others just kept us going!”

50 years of blessings

Sandy said the couple has been “greatly honored” by the upcoming celebration, which was started by their granddaughter in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary.

As they look back on the journey, Sandy said the gratitude is overwhelming.

“Look up in amazement and grateful to God that we are still able to serve Him each day as we serve others,” she said.

After 50 years, their approach hasn’t changed much.

“We’ll just keep on keeping on till God lets us know its time to quit.”

Come celebrate

Bartow Christian Books & Gifts will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Thursday, October 1, with store hours from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The celebration will include signature cupcakes provided by Cookie Jar Bakeshop while supplies last, a $50 gift certificate giveaway, and other surprises from close friends, family and the Bartow Chamber of Commerce.

The store is located at:

Bartow Christian Books & Gifts

326 East Main Street

Bartow, FL 33830

863-533-2991

Regular hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

For Bo and Sandy, 50 years in business is ultimately about much more than a milestone.

It is about the people they’ve met, the lives they’ve touched, the faith they’ve shared and the opportunity to wake up each day and continue serving.

And their message to those who have supported them throughout the years is simple:

“Thank you so very much. And we sincerely mean it when we say God Bless you, have a wonderful day!”