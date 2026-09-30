5th Annual Saving Lives Matter Fundraiser Being Hosted at Tanner’s Lakeside on Sat. Oct. 3

by James Coulter



Five years ago, her fiancé passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest. In the aftermath of that loss, she turned grief into action, launching a mission that has since placed over 100 AEDs across the county.

Now, Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation is gearing up for its fifth annual Saving Lives Matter fundraiser, a community event dedicated to expanding access to emergency equipment and preventing families from experiencing the same devastating loss.



Melanie Brown Culpepper has been a familiar presence in Winter Haven for nearly four decades, ever since she opened her hair salon, Melanie’s Cutting Edge, 37 years ago. Since 2014, she has deepened that connection by actively supporting the community, organizing and hosting fundraisers, charity drives, and other local events.



However, her life changed forever in July 2020. She walked into her Winter Haven home to find her fiancé, Michael Culpepper, lying face‑down and unresponsive on the floor. She called 911 immediately, and paramedics rushed him to the hospital but by the time she arrived, she was told Michael had passed away.



“They said he was gone; there was no life in him,” she said.



Melanie later obtained the 911 recording and played it on repeat. One question from the dispatcher haunted her: Did she have a defibrillator? She didn’t and that realization became the catalyst for everything she would do next.



“So that’s what triggered in my mind right then: to be able to raise money to put AEDs all over,” she said. “I wanted him to know that he did not die in vain. I wanted him to know that I was out to honor his name. I was hoping to save somebody because I couldn’t save him.”



Since Michael’s passing, Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation has installed over 100 AEDs across Polk County. Their 100th placement at Bok Tower Gardens stands out to Melanie as one of the organization’s most meaningful milestones.



Beyond donating AEDs, the foundation also awards three annual scholarships to students pursuing careers as firefighters or emergency medical technicians, helping equip the next generation of lifesavers.



Her upcoming fundraiser, Saving Lives Matter, is set for Saturday, Oct. 3, at 11 AM at Tanner’s Lakeside, where guests can enjoy live music from a variety of local bands and performers. Headlining the event is Tristian Tritt, a rising rock musician and the eldest son of country icon Travis Tritt.



“It’s my first time having somebody famous, basically,” she said. “I am so proud to have Tristian support us, because he’s always about helping the community, and I am honored that he’s coming down.”



Other festivities that day include live and silent auctions, 50/50 raffles, a photo booth, and a kid’s zone. Even the honorable Sheriff Grady Judd himself will attend to serve ice cream.



For Melanie, the fundraiser is about far more than music and celebration. She cherishes how it unites people from across the community, all rallying to protect one another and prevent anyone else from facing the loss she suffered.



“That’s what means so much to me,” she said. “I’ve never seen a town more than this town right here in Winter Haven that shows there’s support for each other. We have each other’s backs, and we are there for each other…I love our little town and Polk County because we all are there where we need them the most.”



Melanie recently appeared on the Chattin on the Ridge podcast to discuss her upcoming fundraiser, her organization, and her life’s mission. Listen to the full podcast on Spotify, Acast, and Amazon Music: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/ep-90-saving-lives-matter-2026-wmelanie-brown-culpepper