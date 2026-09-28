City Hall Parking Lots Will Be Closed September 30

City Hall parking lots will be closed Wednesday, September 30 while they mill, pave, and stripe the parking areas.

City Hall will still be open during the work. Parking is available nearby, and visitors can use the sidewalks to reach offices.

Need to pay your water bill?

Parking may be limited. Payment options are not!

You can always pay:

• By phone: 863-291-5678

• Online: Online Payment: https://wh2o.mywinterhaven.com/Portal/makepayment

• Through the WH2O App

• With cash at participating retail locations: Cash Payment Locations: https://wh2o.mywinterhaven.com/cashpayment/PaymentLocation

• Inside the City Hall lobby on Wednesday, September 30.

To help minimize the impact of the parking disruption, the City will pause late fees and water service disconnections for nonpayment during the work.

They expect the lots to reopen Thursday, Oct. 1.

Thank you for your patience while they complete this work.

*info courtesy of City of Winter Haven