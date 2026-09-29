Winter Haven Approves $6.1K Commissioner Raise, $6.5K for Mayor

by James Coulter



In lieu of a 3 percent cost‑of‑living bump for all city employees, Winter Haven’s elected leaders are getting raises of $6.1 thousand for commissioners and $6.5 thousand for the mayor.



At their regular meeting on Tues. Sept. 15, 2926, Winter Haven city commissioners approved the pay hike in a 3–2 vote, with Mayor Brian Yates and Mayor Pro Tem Tracey Mercer dissenting.



The adjustments raise commissioners’ salaries to $24,180 (an increase of $6,129.21) and boost the mayor’s pay to $28,053.96 (up $6,509.76). This is in lieu of receiving the same 3 percent cost of living increase city employees will receive.



In total, the raises amount to $24,516.84 for the four commissioners and a combined fiscal impact of $31,026.60.



According to Commissioner Davis, who proposed the raises, these raises would bring commissioner pay more in line with the growing demands created by Winter Haven’s rising population and expanding responsibilities.



Commissioner Chad Davis proposed the pay increase. He argued the raise was overdue, noting commissioner pay hasn’t changed in 15 years even as Winter Haven’s population has surged, doubling the workload and expectations placed on elected officials.



In a May 17 memo, Davis said his review of compensation across Polk County and comparable cities showed Winter Haven commissioners earn less than many peers and fall well below the county average.



Davis noted that commissioners currently earn $13,000 in base pay, plus a local expense allowance that brings their total compensation to about $17,000—lower than what commissioners make in many comparable cities.



“For a city of our size, our growth, and our responsibilities, that figure is not aligned with reality,” he said. “We are the second largest in the county, yet our compensation is lower than Haines City, Bartow, and Lake Wales. That is not rational, and it is not reflective of the work that is expected of us.”



His analysis found that countywide per‑capita compensation averages $0.4757 for commissioners and $0.6250 for mayors. These rates would put Winter Haven salaries at $27,557 for commissioners and $36,201 for the mayor, increases of roughly 36.4 percent and 42.2 percent.



He argued commissioner pay should reflect the scope of the job, from overseeing a $370 million budget to shaping policy for tens of thousands of residents and guiding long‑term growth in one of the county’s fastest‑growing cities.



“Expecting commissioners to do that work as volunteers is not responsible,” he said. “Those who oppose paying them believe government should be free. It isn’t. Quality government requires qualified people, time, preparation, and accountability.”



He also pushed back on criticism that framed the raise as “wasteful spending” or “personal enrichment,” arguing that commissioners deserve pay that reflects the work they perform.



“This measure is not about indulgence or self‑interest,” he said. “It’s about ensuring Winter Haven’s elected officials are compensated in line with the work we do, the size of the city we serve, and the standards of the county we belong to. For this reason, I support this adjustment and believe it is a rational and responsible choice for Winter Haven.”



The pay increase will be added tos the city’s newly approved $377.5 million budget, funded through a 6.5900 millage rate. This rate projects an increase of $1,551,326 in ad valorem revenues for the general fund, bringing the total to $32,753,796. At that rate, residents will pay about $6.59 in city property taxes per $1,000 of taxable value. A homeowner would owe roughly $1,647.50 in property taxes for a home valued at $150,000 with no homestead exemption.



Adding uncertainty is Florida Amendment 3, which goes before voters in November. If approved, it would expand the non‑school property tax exemption from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028. Such a change is expected to slash local property taxes by $45.8 billion over five years and reduce local revenue by about $12 billion, according to Florida TaxWatch and the Florida Policy Institute.



Mayor Yates had previously opposed the raise, saying the mayor’s role is a service to the community, not a job driven by financial interest. He reiterated that stance at the meeting, standing by his vote against the increase.



“I’ve been a no on this from the beginning and will still be a no tonight,” he said. “For me, serving my hometown in this capacity is the honor of a lifetime.”



At a previous meeting, Davis proposed a provision allowing commissioners to decline the raise if they opposed it, but no one moved to adopt it.



“That tells me that even those who disagree with the policy are still willing to accept the compensation,” he said, “which underscores the practical need to align our salaries with the responsibilities of the office.”