Florida Rolls Out Newly Designed Driver Licenses Beginning Wednesday

Florida residents getting a new or renewed driver license will begin seeing a different design starting Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced that newly designed Florida driver licenses and identification cards will begin being issued at service centers statewide on Sept. 30.

The new cards feature several pieces of Florida history and imagery, including the Castillo de San Marcos in St. Augustine on the front of the card. A Florida orange is incorporated into the word “Florida,” while a manatee and alligator are also included in the design.

The back of the card features Space Shuttle Discovery in recognition of Florida’s Space Coast. The shuttle flew 39 missions before making its final landing in Florida in 2011.

The new cards also include updated security features intended to help prevent fraud and strengthen identity verification.

One thing Florida residents do not need to do is rush out and replace their current license.

According to FLHSMV, all currently valid Florida driver licenses and identification cards will remain valid until they expire. The older cards will gradually be phased out as residents renew or replace them.

The newly designed cards will initially be available at driver license service centers beginning Wednesday. FLHSMV expects the new design to become available for online orders by early November.

The change applies to both Florida driver licenses and state identification cards.