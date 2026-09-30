Havendale Christmas Parade Important Dates and Reminders

City of Auburndale- The Havendale Christmas Parade is coming up on Friday, December 4, 2026, at 7:00 P.M. Whether you are planning to enter a unit or participate as a walker, please review the important information below!

📅 ENTRY DEADLINE:

Thursday, November 5, 2026, or sooner if the parade reaches capacity. All applications must include a detailed unit description, and no changes will be accepted after the deadline.

📍 MANDATORY MEETING:

Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 7:00 P.M.

Lake Ariana Park, 2220 Lake Ariana Blvd., Auburndale, FL 33823

All parade units must attend. Staging information, walking wristbands, and parking information will be provided at this meeting.

💰 ENTRY FEE:

$50 per unit, non-refundable, due with your application.

🎄 PARADE ROUTE:

The parade is approximately 3.1 miles. The official start is at 14th Street and Havendale Boulevard, near the Social Security Office, and the parade will travel west along Havendale Boulevard, ending just before 42nd Street near Wells Fargo Bank. All units will continue to the Winn-Dixie/Harbor Freight parking lot for unloading and tear-down.

🚗 STAGING:

Units will stage either behind Spring Lake or at Spring Haven Retirement Center. All units must be in their assigned staging location by 6:00 P.M. Final staging assignments will be provided at the mandatory meeting.

🎅 WHAT CAN YOU ENTER?

Eligible units include professional floats, homemade floats, monster trucks, public official vehicles, decorated vehicle clubs, animals, marching bands, and walking units without floats. All applications and unit types are subject to approval by the Parade Committee.

🚶 WALKING UNITS:

Walkers without floats must be 12 years or older. Monster truck walkers must be 18 years or older, with three walkers on each side. Walking units must maintain a slow, continuous pace throughout the parade.

✨ DECORATIONS:

There is no set theme for this year’s parade. We encourage festive and creative Christmas decorations! All floats and wheeled units, including towing vehicles, must be decorated with lights and Christmas-themed, weatherproof materials. Your organization’s name must also be visible on your unit.

🚫 IMPORTANT RULES:

No candy, beads, trinkets, pamphlets, or other items may be thrown or handed to spectators.

No unit may stop along the parade route.

Santa and Mrs. Claus have their own official parade float and may not ride on participating units.

Music and costumes must be family-friendly and Christmas-appropriate.

Units may not exceed 15 feet tall or 12 feet wide.

Every unit must carry a fire extinguisher.

No open flames or spark-producing devices are permitted.

No alcohol or smoking is permitted on parade units or anywhere along the parade route.

Strollers, wagons, and motorized/battery-operated scooters or bikes are not permitted.

All motorized vehicle operators must have a valid driver’s license.

An adult spotter, age 18 or older, is required for each entry in addition to the driver.

🏆 AWARDS:

Units will be eligible for four awards: Spectacular Sparkle, Silver Bell, Spirit of Havendale, and the Rodger McCoy Award.

📸 Units are encouraged to take a group photo before the parade. Photos may be used when award winners are announced publicly.

Please remember that all applications are subject to review and approval by the Parade Committee.

LINK TO FULL APPLICATION: https://tinyurl.com/2689v3v9

Link to Rules & Regulations: https://tinyurl.com/47n5xa4d

Questions?

Auburndale Chamber of Commerce: 863-967-3400 | [email protected]

City of Auburndale Parks & Recreation: 863-965-5545

City of Winter Haven Parks & Recreation: 863-291-5656

🎄 We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with you at the 2026 Havendale Christmas Parade!