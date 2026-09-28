Winter Haven Reviews $377.2M Budget, Tentatively Sets 6.59 Millage Rate for FY 2027

by James Coulter



As Winter Haven’s population grows, residents will see their property tax bills grow next year.



On Tues., Sept. 15, 2026, Winter Haven city commissioners reviewed the upcoming fiscal year’s budget and millage rate on first hearing. It was advanced in a 4–1 vote, with Commissioner Chad Davis dissenting.



Next year’s proposed budget totals $377.2 million, including $179.8 million in capital spending for infrastructure and major assets. Capital projects make up the largest share of the budget, accounting for about 48 percent of total expenditures.



Public safety remains a major priority, with police, fire, and safe neighborhood programs receiving $39.2 million in funding—about $6 million more than the city expects to collect in property taxes.



Meanwhile, city employees will receive a 2.5 percent annual STEP pay increase, along with a 3 percent cost‑of‑living adjustment aimed at improving retention and recruitment.



The budget will be funded by a 6.5900‑mill property tax rate, expected to generate about $33.1 million for the city’s general fund at a 96.5% collection rate.



Under this rate, homeowners will pay about $6.59 for every $1,000 of taxable value. A home assessed at $150,000 (with a $50,000 homestead exemption) would owe roughly $988.50, while one valued at $250,000 would owe about $1,647.50.



The rate has not changed since 2022-2023 fiscal year when it was reduced by 0.2 mills. The city’s taxable property values grew 4.97 percent to $5.61 billion. Of that increase, 2.8 percent (or $164.8 million) came from new construction, while 2.14 percent resulted from higher existing property values.



City Manager T. Michael Stavres said the rise in taxable value reflects the city’s rapid growth, with its population having increased 27 percent—from 49,100 in 2020 to 62,548 in 2025.



“I don’t know of a business that can grow its customer base by 25 percent or more and keep operating expenses the same,” he said.



Even with the increase, Winter Haven still has the eighth‑lowest property tax rate among Polk County’s taxing jurisdictions.



Commissioner Chad Davis cast the lone vote against the millage rate and budget, arguing that raising taxes to balance the budget reflects poor fiscal stewardship.



Davis said a responsible budget should start with determining what it takes to run the city efficiently, not with keeping the millage rate unchanged even when that decision increases taxes during an affordability crisis. He also criticized the increase, given the city’s $4.5 million in excess unassigned fund balance.



“When we have that level of cushion, and when rolling back the millage costs us nothing in terms of service delivery, it is disingenuous to tell residents that we respect their burden and our best position to cut their taxes, only to raise those taxes anyway,” he said.



Furthermore, Davis said that while he supported most of the budget and praised its focus on planning and service quality, he could not vote for it because of several items he opposed.



He objected to grant allocations for nonprofit organizations, arguing that they should not receive taxpayer funding, especially when those dollars support administrative costs rather than direct public benefit.



He pointed to Positively U as a prime example, claiming the group distributed condoms and gift cards near a daycare and school.



“I do not support these expenditures, and I cannot vote for a budget that includes them,” he said, adding that his vote was not a rejection of staff or essential services but of “a small but significant amount of spending outside our mission, outside our responsibility, and outside what taxpayers should be asked to fund.”



Mayor Brian Yates offered a contrasting view, supporting both the millage rate and the budget. He said the increases simply reflect the rapid growth seen in the city, county, and state in recent years.



“I wish growth had been more balanced over the past five years, but who knew we were going to be dealt the cards we were dealt over the last five years,” he said. “So, in order to do that, city budgets had to increase over the last five years to keep up with just the general expenses of operating a city and make sure that the citizens needs are met.”



Yates added that the higher tax revenue will help fund pay raises for city employees, particularly firefighters and police officers, whose work keeps the city running smoothly.



“So, I do not necessarily support adopting the rollback, however, I do support many more discussions going forward on how to rework expenses and lower cost throughout the city so we can give an adequately appropriate millage rate decrease going forward,” he said.