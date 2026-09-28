Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation Donates Five AEDs to City of Winter Haven

Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation has donated five automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the City of Winter Haven, bringing the foundation’s AED placements to numbers 105 through 109.

The five AEDs were sponsored by the Winter Haven Hospital Bostick Heart Center and presented to the City of Winter Haven during an event at the Museum of Winter Haven History and Woman’s Club of Winter Haven.

Winter Haven Hospital President Tom Garthwaite attended the presentation alongside Melanie Brown Culpepper Beilke, founder of Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation. Scott Eilers, Interim Director of the City of Winter Haven’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Department, and Jose Setien, the city’s HR Risk Manager, were present to accept the AEDs on behalf of the city.

The five AED locations:

AED #105: Museum of Winter Haven History / Woman’s Club of Winter Haven

AED #106: Nora Mayo Hall

AED #107: Rolling Hills Cemetery

AED #108: Reuben Williams Sports Complex

AED #109: AdventHealth Fieldhouse

For Eilers, the donation represents an important step toward the city’s goal of making AEDs available throughout its facilities.

“The City was very grateful to be contacted by CCF with the opportunity to receive five AED units. The City has made a commitment to placing AEDs at every City facility, and this generous donation has helped us move closer to achieving that goal much sooner.”

Eilers has worked for the City of Winter Haven for 30 years, beginning as a part-time seasonal lifeguard. During his career, he has served in a variety of positions, including Head Lifeguard, Aquatics Supervisor, Park Manager, Athletics Superintendent, Fieldhouse & Conference Center Manager and Parks, Recreation & Culture Assistant Director before becoming Interim Director.

He said the city is also working to increase CPR and AED training among its employees.

“Additionally, our Fire Department is offering hands-only CPR and AED certification classes to all employees beginning early October. Our hope is this ensures someone who can help is nearby in the event any of our citizens experience an emergency.”

Eilers also praised Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation and its founder for the work behind the AED initiative.

“I believe CCF and Melanie Brown Culpepper have an amazing mission to place AEDs in as many locations as possible so they are readily available in the event of a cardiac emergency. Melanie has turned a personal tragedy into a meaningful mission to help save as many lives as possible, and her dedication to this cause is truly inspiring.”

He also highlighted the role of Winter Haven Hospital and the Bostick Heart Center in supporting the project.

“The City of Winter Haven is truly blessed to have such an amazing hospital and the incredible Bostick Heart Center serving and helping protect our community. We are grateful for the donation, care, expertise, and commitment they provide to the people of Winter Haven and the surrounding communities.”

AED #105 at the Museum of Winter Haven History

The Museum of Winter Haven History and Woman’s Club of Winter Haven will be home to AED #105.

Bob Gernert, Volunteer Curator for the Museum of Winter Haven History, has been writing about Winter Haven’s history for 30 years and established the museum in 2006.

Gernert said both the Woman’s Club and museum welcomed the opportunity to have an AED available in the building.

“The Woman’s Club and the museum both embraced the opportunity to place an AED in the building and the City of Winter Haven made it happen through the generosity of the foundation.”

He added, “We appreciate Melanie’s selfless dedication to making such lifesaving equipment widely available. It is truly inspiring and we are fortunate to be a beneficiary.”

The Museum of Winter Haven History is open Saturdays from October through May from 9 a.m. to noon. The museum is also available most days year-round for groups of four or more by appointment. For more information, call or text 863-206-6855.

A meaningful location for AED #105

Kimberly Surles Burr, President of the Woman’s Club of Winter Haven, said club members were particularly moved by Culpepper’s story when CCF was featured as a guest speaker and organization in spring 2026.

The Woman’s Club building, located at 660 Pope Ave., is on the historic registry and has played a significant role in the lives of many current Winter Haven residents.

Burr said the members were impressed by Culpepper’s efforts and were honored to learn that a future AED could be placed at the building.

The presentation also included representatives from the Winter Haven Fire Department, including Fire Chief Drew Newbrand and Chief Justin Hooper, as well as Woman’s Club Vice President Cheryl Price and Treasurer Judith Hahn.

Culpepper also recognized Bob Gernert for helping prepare the museum for the event and Kimberly Surles Burr for helping bring the presentation together.

She thanked photographer Melvin “DJ Melvin R” Rios for donating his time to capture photos from the event, as well as John Straughn for being there to support her.

Culpepper also recognized Eric Shimkus, a CCF team member and Winter Haven firefighter who has been involved with the foundation from the beginning. Shimkus has been a paramedic with the Winter Haven Fire Department for more than 24 years and was on scene the day of Michael Culpepper’s passing.

Culpepper said Shimkus has helped with AED and CPR demonstrations at CCF events and has continued to support the foundation’s mission.

The latest five AEDs bring Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation’s placements to 109 AEDs, made possible through community support, donations, sponsorships, fundraising events and organizations committed to increasing access to lifesaving equipment.

Culpepper encourages the community to continue supporting CCF’s mission, whether through sponsorships, donations, attending its annual event, contributing raffle or live auction items, or simply spreading awareness about heart health and cardiac emergencies.

The foundation’s next event, “Saving Lives Matters,” will be held October 3 at Tanner’s Lakeside.