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City of Winter Haven Invites Public to South Lake Howard Nature Park Expansion Ribbon Cutting

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City of Winter Haven –

Join the City of Winter Haven on October 14 from 4–5 p.m. for the ribbon cutting of South Lake Howard Nature Park expansion!

Address: 1570 Lake Howard Dr SW,
Winter Haven, FL 33880

This exciting expansion brings more ways to enjoy the outdoors, including an expanded trail network, picnic areas, playground, parking, disc golf, a kayak launch and fishing pier.

Come see the new additions, explore the park and celebrate this exciting enhancement to one of Winter Haven’s natural spaces!

Invitation card announcing the South Lake Howard Nature Park Expansion ribbon-cutting on Oct 14, 2026, 4:00–5:00 p.m. in Winter Haven, FL.
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