City of Winter Haven Invites Public to South Lake Howard Nature Park Expansion Ribbon Cutting

City of Winter Haven –

Join the City of Winter Haven on October 14 from 4–5 p.m. for the ribbon cutting of South Lake Howard Nature Park expansion!

Address: 1570 Lake Howard Dr SW,

Winter Haven, FL 33880



This exciting expansion brings more ways to enjoy the outdoors, including an expanded trail network, picnic areas, playground, parking, disc golf, a kayak launch and fishing pier.

Come see the new additions, explore the park and celebrate this exciting enhancement to one of Winter Haven’s natural spaces!