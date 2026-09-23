City of Winter Haven Invites Public to South Lake Howard Nature Park Expansion Ribbon Cutting

City of Winter Haven –
Join the City of Winter Haven on October 14 from 4–5 p.m. for the ribbon cutting of South Lake Howard Nature Park expansion!
Address: 1570 Lake Howard Dr SW,
Winter Haven, FL 33880
This exciting expansion brings more ways to enjoy the outdoors, including an expanded trail network, picnic areas, playground, parking, disc golf, a kayak launch and fishing pier.
Come see the new additions, explore the park and celebrate this exciting enhancement to one of Winter Haven’s natural spaces!