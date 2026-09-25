Two Winter Haven Residents Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on K-Ville Avenue in Auburndale

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit responded to investigate a traffic fatality on Thursday, September 24, 2026, around 12:50 p.m. on CR 542 (K-Ville Ave) and Jimmy Lee Road in Auburndale.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash:

A 2006 gray Ford F350 being driven by a 29-year-old Lakeland man;

A 2004 white Ford F150 being driven by a 67-year-old Winter Haven man;

and a 2022 white Honda Accord being driven by a 54-year-old Winter Haven man, whose wife was a passenger.

The preliminary investigation so far indicates that the F350 was traveling eastbound on K-Ville Ave behind the F150 when, approximately 300 feet west of the intersection with Jimmy Lee Rd, the F350 began to drift across the center line, then back to the right and partially onto the right shoulder, before then impacting the right rear of the F150. After that impact, the F350 crossed all the way over the center line and into the westbound lane, where it struck the Honda Accord nearly head-on, killing both people inside (the driver was killed instantly, while the passenger suffered significant injuries which led to her death).

Neither of the other two drivers were injured.

The roadways were closed for approximately four hours during the initial investigation, which is ongoing.