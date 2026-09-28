Ghosts On The Road? Better Drive the Speed Limit In Lake Wales

Drivers traveling too fast through Lake Wales may soon see a ghost in their rearview mirror.

The Lake Wales Police Department has begun using the agencies’ new Ford Mustang GT police vehicles, which were purchased specifically for traffic enforcement.

One of the newly marked Mustangs was spotted today along U.S. 27 near State Road 60, one of the busiest traffic areas in and around Lake Wales.

These new police vehicles are subtly marked, and look like a crossover between an unmarked vehicle and a traditional police car.

The vehicles are 2026 Ford Mustang GT coupes equipped with Ford’s 5.0-liter V8 engine. According to City of Lake Wales purchasing records, the two Mustangs were ordered through Weikert Ford in Lake Wales and were to be fully outfitted as police vehicles with speed-measuring equipment.

The Mustangs are assigned to the department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit.

Lake Wales New Ford Mustang Police Vehicle

The new vehicles were approved earlier this year as part of a larger police fleet replacement plan. In February, city officials brought forward a proposal to acquire seven new police vehicles: five Chevrolet police vehicles and two Ford Mustang GTs.

At the same time, the city approved removing 10 older vehicles from its fleet. Those vehicles ranged from a 2008 Ford F-150 to several Chevrolet Impalas and Ford Police Interceptors dating from 2015 through 2018.

The two Mustangs had a combined base vehicle price of approximately $87,000 before being outfitted for police work. Once fully equipped, the city’s documents listed the combined capital cost at $123,664.08.

Rather than purchasing the vehicles outright, the city approved a 60-month lease-purchase agreement. The total cost for the two fully equipped Mustangs over the five-year agreement was listed at $142,731.60.

City records specifically identified the Mustangs for traffic enforcement and said they would be equipped with speed-measuring equipment.

LWPD Public Information Officer Lt. Figueroa says the on boarding of these vehicles has dual purpose.

“These vehicles will allow our traffic unit additional resources to both patrol and intercept vehicles in violation while maintaining safety standards,” said Figueroa.

“In addition, the Mustangs will bring a great presence to the community and demonstrate our commitment of service. You’ll be seeing them at community events as well as on our roadways.”

The Mustangs debuted this weekend at the Lake Wales High School homecoming parade.

Their arrival puts a considerably different-looking police vehicle on Lake Wales roadways, particularly along heavily traveled corridors such as U.S. 27 and State Road 60.

So if you’re traveling through Lake Wales and spot a Mustang GT in your mirror, take a second look, and be sure to watch your speed.