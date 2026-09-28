$1.2 Million Sidewalk Project Brings Improvements to Historic Northwest Lake Wales Neighborhood

City of Lake Wales Press Release

Residents in the historic northwest neighborhood of Lake Wales have access to safer sidewalks on Orange Avenue, Wetmore Street, Sessoms Avenue, Seminole Avenue, Seaboard Avenue, Dorsett Avenue, B Street and C Street.

The construction included rehabilitating preexisting sidewalks and placing new sidewalks along established streets without sidewalks. It’s action step number 11 in the City’s Lake Wales Connected Plan.

Seminole Avenue

City staff applied for and acquired a $1.2 million-dollar grant administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

“Sidewalks tell a story about a community’s priorities. The northwest sidewalk project demonstrates Lake Wales values connectivity, accessibility and safety for our residents,” Deena Drumgo, City of Lake Wales assistant city manager said.

The first phase of construction, which included portions of Florida Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, Washington Avenue, E Street, F Street, Harding Avenue and Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue was completed in 2025. New landscaping and street trees are scheduled to be installed in select areas.

Seaboard Avenue

Safer sidewalks are one of the many enhancements in the northwest neighborhood. City staff worked with Duke Energy to install new street lighting and illuminated bus stops. Additionally, ridership has increased significantly on the new Lake Wales Circulator bus service, powered by the Citrus Connection. It transports residents to food suppliers and health services, such as Publix, Walmart, Eagle Ridge Mall, J.P. Austin Community Center and the Health Department.