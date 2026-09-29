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Promotional poster for Indian Lake Estates Golf & Country Club with golfer swinging, tropical flowers, and $20 for 18 holes (cart taxes not included).

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ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE

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Notice is hereby given that Lake Wales Storage intends to sell the property described below to enforce a lien under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Statutes (section 83.80-83.809). The owner will sell at public auction on or after October 14, 2026 at 10:00 am at storageauctions.com

Units belonging to the following:

Domingo Pantoja Unit #424

Destiny Walker Unit #328

This sale will be continued on such succeeding sale days thereafter as may be necessary to be completed. Unless otherwise noted units contain household items.

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