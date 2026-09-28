Winter Haven Police: 15-Year-Old Girl Shot, 19-Year-Old Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder

A 19-year-old Winter Haven man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he shot a 15-year-old girl Sunday night.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, officers responded to a residence on Avenue K NE at approximately 10:36 p.m. September 27 after receiving a report that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the girl standing near the roadway with a single gunshot wound. She was transported to Lakeland Regional Health with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

Investigators said witnesses told officers that 19-year-old Dorion Crosdale Jr. had entered the property and begun banging on a window of the residence.

Police said Crosdale had previously been in a relationship with one of the occupants of the residence and had previously been trespassed from the property.

According to police, Crosdale refused to leave, and the 15-year-old girl attempted to help get him to leave the property. Police allege Crosdale then produced a firearm and fired one round, striking the girl.

Crosdale fled after the shooting, according to police. Officers later located him on Avenue J NE in Winter Haven and took him into custody.

Crosdale was charged with attempted murder, armed trespassing and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

Police said Crosdale had previously been adjudicated delinquent on February 18, 2021, following a second conviction for battery.

The 15-year-old victim’s name is not being released because she is a juvenile.