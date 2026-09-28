A Lake Wales Life Well Lived: Longtime Lake Wales Civic Leader and Citrus Grower George Ellis Hunt Sr. Passes At 96

George Ellis Hunt, Sr., 96, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2026, surrounded by his beloved family. His long and fruitful life was deeply rooted in the Lake Wales community he called home, and he will be remembered with love and gratitude by his family, friends, and the many people whose lives he touched.

Ellis was born on June 14, 1930, in Lake Wales, Florida, to the late Deeley A. and Louise E. Hunt. He was proud to share that he believed he was the first baby born in the original Lake Wales Hospital. He attended elementary and secondary school in Lake Wales and graduated from Lake Wales High School, where he excelled academically and was a four-sport athlete.

Following high school, Ellis attended the University of Florida, initially on an athletic scholarship as a member of his beloved Gator football team. He often enjoyed telling the story of his father reminding him that he had not gone to college to play sports. Ellis apparently took the advice to heart, graduating in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. While at UF, he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and served on the President’s Council. Most importantly, it was at the University of Florida that he met the love of his life, his beautiful wife, Nancy.

Ellis proudly served his country in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant in Korea. After completing his military service, he returned home to Lake Wales, where he and Nancy raised their family. Ellis joined Hunt Brothers Cooperative, the family citrus grove business established in 1922 by his father and uncle. He served as president of Hunt Brothers Service.

Service to his community was a defining part of Ellis’s life. For 35 years, he served as a trustee on the Board of the Lake Wales Medical Center and was its longest serving president. He also served as president of the Lake Wales Noon Rotary Club and was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary International.

Among his proudest accomplishments was helping bring Water’s Edge Retirement Community to Lake Wales alongside his dear friend, Clay Terry. Ellis took great satisfaction in helping create a place where members of the community could spend their retirement years. Fittingly, Water’s Edge later became his home during the final years of his life.

His many contributions to Lake Wales were recognized when he was named Citizen of the Year in 1996 and Pioneer of the Year in 2011.

His Christian faith was an important part of his life. He faithfully served First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales as an Elder, Sunday School teacher, and Sunday School Superintendent. He especially enjoyed serving as a greeter, warmly welcoming friends, neighbors, and fellow church worshippers into the church he loved.

Ellis was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy Hunt; his daughter, Liz Hunt; his grandson, Carson White; his parents, Deeley A. and Louise E. Hunt; brothers, Deeley A. Hunt, Jr. and Frank M. Hunt II. He is survived by sons Ellis Hunt, Jr. and wife Debbie of Babson Park, Deeley Hunt and husband Adam of Clearwater Beach; his daughters Barbara Daines and husband Will, of Tampa, Ginger Henry and husband Brad, of Minneola and Helene Valdes and husband Chris, of Orlando; as well as 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Ellis’s family takes comfort in knowing he is now in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, free from earthly pain and reunited with those he loved who went before him.

“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” John 3:16

A celebration of Ellis’s life will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 2:00 p.m at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales, Florida. There will be a reception immediately following in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ellis’s honor may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales.