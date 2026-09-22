Winter Haven Hosting 2026 Veterans Day Celebration

When: November 14, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: MLK Park on Lake Silver (275 S Lake Silver Drive NW, Winter Haven)

A Day to Honor. A Community United. Forever Grateful.

Join veterans, military families and communities from across Polk County for Winter Haven Honors, a Veterans Day celebration recognizing the men and women who have served our country.

The morning will begin with a patriotic Veterans Day ceremony honoring veterans from every branch of the United States military.

The Program Includes:

Presentation of Colors National Anthem Moment of reflection Recognition of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard Remarks recognizing veterans and military families Entertainment Veteran service organizations and resources Veteran owned businesses and community partners Food Giveaways and opportunities to connect

Veterans and Military Families

Veterans from throughout Polk County are invited to attend and be recognized during the celebration. Whether you served decades ago or recently completed your service, we hope you will join us.

Veteran Resources

Organizations that provide services to veterans and military families will be available throughout the event. These organizations can help veterans learn more about programs, benefits and services available in Polk County.

Veteran Owned Businesses

Veteran owned businesses are also invited to participate and introduce their businesses to the community.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Info provided by City of Winter Haven