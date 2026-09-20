Local Surprise And Sadness As Lake Alfred Hardee’s Permanently Closes

The closing of the Lake Alfred Hardee’s caught some longtime customers by surprise this week, with several residents saying they will especially miss the restaurant’s breakfast and biscuits.

A notice posted on the restaurant door says the Lake Alfred location permanently closed effective September 18. Customers are being directed to Hardee’s restaurants in Dundee and Auburndale.

“We sincerely appreciate your business and support over the years, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the notice reads.

Those other two restaurants have something in common with the now-closed Lake Alfred location. All three have been operated by Phase Three Star LLC, an independent Hardee’s franchisee.

News of the closing quickly generated reaction from Lake Alfred area residents.

“Going to miss them biscuits,” one resident wrote.

Another wrote, “Nooooo the breakfast was so good,” while another resident said he and his wife went to the Lake Alfred restaurant almost every Sunday for breakfast.

The exact reason for the Lake Alfred closing has not been publicly announced.