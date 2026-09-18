MasterCraft Pro Ski Tournament Returns to Florida with a New Venue and an Expanded Competition Format

MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) and the best-selling towboat brand, has announced that the 2026 MasterCraft Pro Ski Tournament will be held at a brand-new venue on Champions Lake in Auburndale, FL from September 18–20. The MasterCraft ProStar will serve as the official ski boat of the tournament as competitors take on slalom, jump, and, new this year, trick skiing. The world-class venue and exceptional skiing conditions provide competitors with the ideal setting to deliver their best performances.

As the official ski boat, the ProStar will take center stage, powering the Men’s and Women’s slalom, jump, and trick events and showcasing the full versatility and performance that has made it the gold standard in competitive waterskiing. The MasterCraft ProStar is a purpose-built, precision-obsessed waterski boat refined for today’s elite skiers and engineered for the demands of competition. Featuring perfected ergonomics, a meticulously designed hull, and a thoughtfully crafted layout, the ProStar delivers the most respected pull in the industry.

“This year marks an exciting evolution for the MasterCraft Pro Event as we introduce a new venue and expand the competition to include trick skiing alongside slalom and jump, said Krista Schipner, Senior Vice President of Marketing at MasterCraft Boat Holdings. “The ProStar has long been the boat of choice for the world’s top waterski athletes, and we’re proud to have it serve as the official ski boat for the event. As we continue to grow the MasterCraft Pro Event, our goal is to create a bigger platform for competitive waterskiing, showcase the incredible talent in the sport, and bring more fans into the experience.”

Featuring the world’s top waterski athletes, including Freddy Krueger, Freddie Winter, Joel Poland, Karen Truelove and Ali Garcia, who will all compete for some of the season’s highest scores, the event will bring three days of nonstop competition to Champion Lake and give fans the opportunity to experience the action in person.

Krueger, a world-record holder and one of the most accomplished waterskiers in the sport, will bring his extensive competitive experience to this year’s expanded tournament. “MasterCraft’s heritage is competition. The MasterCraft Pro gives us the opportunity to show the world, and ourselves that we are continuing to put out the best boats in the world,” said Freddy Krueger, MasterCraft Athlete. “Anyone can make an ad saying they are the best. The Pro is MasterCraft’s proving ground helping us to keep getting better every year.”

TWBC will stream the action live, giving fans everywhere the opportunity to tune in and follow the competition.

To register, please go to https://www.mastercraft.com/mc-pro and download the USA Waterski Entry Form, W-8 or W-9, and waiver. Please email the completed documents to Chris Bischoff at [email protected], then Chris will forward you the payment link.

For those unable to attend the event, it will be webcast on TWBC, so everyone can watch. To get more details, visit www.MasterCraft.com and follow along on Instagram, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same – to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its five brands, MasterCraft, Crest, Balise, Chaparral, and Robalo. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its five brands, visit: Investors.MCBH.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, www.BalisePontoonBoats.com, www.ChaparralBoats.com, and www.Robalo.com.