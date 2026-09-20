Two Killed, Two Seriously Injured In Nearly Head-On Crash On US 17/92

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Two people were killed and two others seriously injured in a nearly head-on crash late Saturday night on US 17/92 near West James Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:55 p.m. Saturday, September 19.

According to FHP Sgt. Steve Gaskins, a Honda sedan driven by a 41-year-old Davenport man was traveling southbound on US 17/92 when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle entered the northbound lane.

The Honda collided nearly head-on with a Nissan sedan driven by a 37-year-old Kissimmee man.

The Nissan was also carrying a 34-year-old Winter Haven man and a 45-year-old Kissimmee woman.

All four people involved suffered serious injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

Gaskins said the 37-year-old Kissimmee driver and the 45-year-old Kissimmee woman later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The 41-year-old Davenport man and 34-year-old Winter Haven man remained seriously injured in the information released by FHP.

Photos from the scene show both vehicles with extensive front-end damage and debris scattered across the roadway. Airbags can also be seen deployed in at least one of the vehicles.

The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate what caused the Honda to enter the northbound lane.