Tragedy In Davenport: 14-Year-Old Student Killed In Electric Scooter Crash

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred on Thursday evening, September 17, 2026, on US 27 at McFee Drive in the Four Corners area of Davenport.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at about 7:55 pm.

It was reported that a juvenile on a scooter was struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival of first responders, the victim was found with serious injuries, and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The victim was a 14-year-old male who lived in the area and attended the 9th grade at Davenport High School. He was riding a NIU Kick electric scooter at the time of the crash.

The other person involved in the crash was a 38-year-old Orlando man who was driving a black 2026 Ford Explorer. He remained at the scene.

According to the investigation, the Ford Explorer was traveling north on US 27 in the center lane. As the Ford approached the intersection with McFee Drive, the northbound traffic had a green traffic light. The victim was traveling from west to east in the crosswalk, and went into the path of the oncoming Ford.

Northbound US 27 was closed for approximately three hours.

No charges are anticipated at this time, but the investigation remains ongoing.