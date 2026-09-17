Polk Mosquito Control Steps Up Dengue Prevention As Cases Rise In Nearby Counties

Polk County Mosquito Control is increasing prevention efforts as health officials continue tracking dengue cases in neighboring counties.

A Polk County news release issued Sept. 15 does not report any locally acquired human dengue cases in Polk County. Instead, officials are urging residents to take precautions and help eliminate places where mosquitoes can breed.

Jackson Mosley, Ph.D., Polk County Mosquito Control manager, said the mosquito capable of spreading dengue often thrives in and around residential areas.

Common breeding areas can include bromeliads, uncovered containers, lawn furniture, kiddie pools and plant saucers. Mosquitoes can reproduce in very small amounts of standing water — even an amount small enough to collect inside a bottle cap, according to the county.

Polk County said Mosquito Control crews are continuing inspections, mosquito trapping, monitoring and testing.

The county is also prioritizing outreach and home inspections in areas considered at higher risk while increasing ultra-low-volume truck spraying and helicopter spraying across broader areas.

Officials are asking residents to follow three basic steps: spray, cover and drain.

Residents should empty standing water around their homes, repair damaged window and door screens, use EPA-approved mosquito repellents and consider wearing long sleeves and pants when mosquitoes are most active.

Dengue is spread through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito. According to the county, the illness can cause fever, muscle and joint pain and, in some cases, a rash. Symptoms may appear three to 14 days after a mosquito bite.

Dengue is not spread directly from person to person.

Florida Department of Health arbovirus surveillance for the week ending Sept. 5 listed 111 locally acquired dengue cases statewide across six counties, including 95 cases in Hillsborough County.

Polk County was not listed among counties with locally acquired cases in that report.

The same state surveillance report listed three travel-associated dengue cases involving Polk County residents. Travel-associated cases are different from cases acquired locally.

County officials say residents can help reduce the risk by regularly checking yards, patios and outdoor areas for anything capable of holding water.

Residents looking for more information about Polk County Mosquito Control can visit polkfl.gov or call 863-534-7377.