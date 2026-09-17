Polk County Football Preview Week 5 

By Ethan Jones

With another week of high school football in the books, it is hard to believe just how quickly the season is moving. We are now heading into Week 5, and what once felt like the beginning of the season is starting to feel like the heart of it. Teams have had several weeks to figure out what they do well, identify their weaknesses, and learn from both their wins and losses. Now, those lessons have become even more important as the season continues.

With the stakes continuing to rise, Polk County has another Friday night filled with intriguing matchups. With that being said, here are some of the games around Polk County that you should keep an eye on this week. Starting things off, we have the (2-1) Lakeland Dreadnaughts vs. the (2-2) American Heritage Patriots. Although American Heritage’s record may not immediately stand out, the Patriots are still considered one of the top teams in the state and country, ranked No. 6 in the state and No. 42 nationally. They will provide Lakeland with yet another major test as the Dreadnaughts continues their season. This should be a heavyweight matchup between two highly regarded programs. For Lakeland they are coming into this game after a 40-6 away game win against the Osceola Kowboys. And for American Heritage they are hoping to carry on with their momentum from their last game where they won 15-14 (OT) on the road against Trinity Christian Academy.

With two talented teams going head-to-head, there are going to be several key factors that could determine who comes away with the victory. For Lakeland, one of the biggest things will be continuing the defensive momentum from its last game, when the Dreadnaughts held Osceola to just six points. That will be especially important against an American Heritage offense that averages 219.5 passing yards per game. If American Heritage wants to come away with the win, one of its biggest priorities will be finding a way to limit Lakeland quarterback Kelin Hendrix. Hendrix has proven to be a dual-threat quarterback who can make big plays with both his arm and his legs, making him a difficult player for opposing defenses to contain. For this game, I expect it to be a close finish that could come down to the final possession. With that being said, I have the Lakeland Dreadnaughts coming away with a close victory at home.

My Prediction: Lakeland 25, American Heritage 21

The next game on the slate for games to watch this week would have to be the (4-0) Lakeland Christian Vikings at the (3-1) Sebring Blue Streaks. In this top 100 state matchup, the Vikings are looking to stay unbeaten and keep their perfect season alive, while the Blue Streaks are looking to continue their momentum after winning their last two games. Lakeland Christian is coming into this game with a high-powered offense that is averaging 62.75 points per game and has shown no signs of slowing down. Sebring, on the other hand, has bounced back after a 35-0 loss to Lake Wales, winning its last two games against Legacy, 35-22, and Lake Gibson, 21-14. Heading into this game, both teams have some key things they will need to focus on if they want to come away with the victory. For Lakeland Christian, one of the biggest keys will be establishing the run early. The Vikings have been successful running the ball this season, with players like AJ Truedell averaging 58.3 yards per game. If Lakeland Christian can get its running game going early, it could open up more opportunities for the rest of the offense. For Sebring, the biggest challenge will be slowing down Lakeland Christian’s offense. This goes without saying, but when you are going up against a team averaging 62.75 points per game, you are going to want to limit their scoring opportunities and slow down their offensive weapons. Sebring will need to play disciplined football and prevent the Vikings from making big plays. With that being said, I see more of the same from the Vikings, and I have Lakeland Christian winning on the road and moving to 5-0 on the season.

My Prediction: Lakeland Christian 45, Sebring 14

The last game I would keep an eye on for the Friday night slate this week would have to be the (2-1) George Jenkins Eagles Vs. (3-0) Seminole Warhawks. The Eagles are coming into this game after a 32-20 loss at home to Haines City and are looking to bounce back and get a win in front of the home crowd. For the Seminole Warhawks, they are coming off a 54-14 victory over Anclote and are looking to keep their perfect season alive heading into Friday night.

For George Jenkins, if they want to win this game, they are going to need to get their offense back on track after only scoring 20 points against Haines City. It is important that they find their rhythm and find it early because they are going up against an undefeated Seminole team that is coming off a big offensive performance. For Seminole, one of the biggest keys will be limiting George Jenkins quarterback Brayden Padgett. Padgett has been one of the Eagles’ biggest offensive threats, and if Seminole can limit what he is able to do, it could make things difficult for the George Jenkins offense. With that being said, I have Seminole remaining unbeaten and winning a close one on the road.

My Prediction: Seminole 27, George Jenkins 22

As Week 5 gets ready to kick off, the excitement around Polk County continues to build. With Lakeland facing another major test against American Heritage, Lakeland Christian looking to remain undefeated against Sebring, and George Jenkins looking to bounce back against Seminole, there is no shortage of storylines heading into Friday night. The season is moving fast, the games are becoming more meaningful, and every team is getting closer to finding out what kind of season they are going to have.