Lake Wales, Frostproof and Winter Haven Nonprofit Programs Among Those Receiving Over $700,000 From GiveWell Community Foundation

By Carl Fish

Polk County, Florida – Ninety-three nonprofit organizations serving Polk County are receiving a combined $717,537 through GiveWell Community Foundation’s 2026 Impact Polk grant program.

Sara Hallett with GiveWell Community Foundation said the grants will support programs addressing a wide range of community needs, including affordable housing, food security, education and quality of life.

The funding comes through the George W. Jenkins Fund, Leland Bryan Fund and anonymous funds held by GiveWell Community Foundation. The annual Impact Polk program allows eligible nonprofits serving Polk County to compete for donor-directed grant funding.

Demand significantly exceeded the money available. GiveWell received 138 applications seeking more than $2.3 million this year. Ultimately, 93 organizations received full or partial funding.

Several organizations serving communities in the Daily Ridge coverage area were among the recipients.

The Frostproof Care Center received $10,000 for its Housing for a Healthier Community program, which assists families facing housing instability. The program provides crisis assistance while also working individually with residents on budgeting, savings, debt management and longer-term housing stability.

Hallett said housing costs have become an increasing burden in Frostproof, with some households spending about half of their budgets on housing and being forced to make difficult choices involving food, medical care and rent or mortgage payments.

Several Lake Wales organizations also received grants. The Family Literacy Academy of Lake Wales received $9,500, while the Lake Wales Arts Council and Lake Wales History Museum each received $10,000. The Lake Wales Care Center received $7,755.99, the Lake Wales Little Theatre received $5,000, and The Vanguard School of Lake Wales received $5,000.



The Lake Wales Little Theatre has a thriving children and

teen theatre where every child who wants to participate gets

a part The experience of being on stage gives each child

a feeling of confidence accomplishment and excitement

Teens learn how a theatre works by running everything from

tech stage management to acting on stage The goal of the

Lake Wales Little Theatre is to create quality productions

that the students and audiences will enjoy Productions have

included a teen production of Just Another High School Play

a childrens production of Stuck on These Islands and a

theatre tot production of The Hungry Little Caterpillar Photo Credit GiveWell Community Foundation 2025 Annual Report

Other East Polk recipients include Habitat for Humanity of East Polk County, which received $5,000 for home repairs, and Lake Aurora Christian Camp, which received $13,000 for summer camp scholarships for East Polk youth.

Winter Haven programs also received funding. Heart for Winter Haven was awarded $5,000 for a financial literacy camp, The Mission of Winter Haven received $4,500 for its Nourishing Children, Building Futures program, and Theatre Winter Haven received $5,000 for its Arts for the Underserved program. Talbot House Ministries received $15,000 for an employment and life-skills program at its Winter Haven Center for Women and Children.

Education was another major focus. The Polk Education Foundation received $15,000 for its Building Better and Resilient Readers – Polk Reads program, which provides tutoring to kindergarten through third-grade students who are below reading proficiency.

Other grants range from food assistance and children’s programs to healthcare, housing, workforce development and services for seniors.

GiveWell estimates that programs funded through this year’s grants will collectively impact more than 975,000 people.

Impact Polk is GiveWell Community Foundation’s annual competitive grant program designed to address needs identified throughout Polk County. GiveWell has operated since 1997 and currently manages more than 400 charitable funds.