PCSO Releases Haunted Trail Tour Dates

Polk County Sheriff’s Office-

For those who loved our Haunted Jail Tours in the past, we’ve created a brand-new scare! This year we present: SHERIFF’S HAUNTED TRAIL TOUR!

As you may know, the old jail in Bartow where we held our haunts has been torn down. Boo!

Thanks to our determined detention staff, this new haunted trail is going to knock your socks off. It’s located on property near the Central County Jail in Bartow (that’s scary enough, right?) but we promise to let you out when the fun’s over.

We are accepting donations for admission: $15.00 for adults and $5.00 for kids 10 years old and under.

The trail tour will be up and running on two weekends:

October 16 & 17 and October 23 & 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. all four nights.

Come if you dare!

Location: 2430 Bob Phillips Rd, Bartow, FL 33830