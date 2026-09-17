WHRCC Hosting No Stress Book Club Event

Winter Haven Public Library – Dying to talk about that new book you just read but your friends/family/significant others have already heard about it and they just don’t get it like you want them to? Don’t worry, the librarians will listen.

Come to our new No Stress Book Club at the WHRCC Branch Library and meet fellow book lovers who just want to talk about their own TBR piles without committing to a group read.

Join us every 3rd Saturday from 11:00am-12:00pm!

Next event will be this weekend, September 19.