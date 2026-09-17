Allison
Allison
- Advertisement -

Latest Posts

WHRCC Hosting No Stress Book Club Event

116

Winter Haven Public Library – Dying to talk about that new book you just read but your friends/family/significant others have already heard about it and they just don’t get it like you want them to? Don’t worry, the librarians will listen.

Come to our new No Stress Book Club at the WHRCC Branch Library and meet fellow book lovers who just want to talk about their own TBR piles without committing to a group read.

Join us every 3rd Saturday from 11:00am-12:00pm!

Next event will be this weekend, September 19.

Poster for No Stress Book Club at City of Winter Haven Public Library—Sept 19, WHRCC Branch, 11:00–12:00, 18+. Illustration of a woman with a towel on her head and red sunglasses sipping from a cup against a purple checkered background.
author avatar
Allison
See Full Bio
Allison
Allison

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -
Promotional poster for the 'Saving Lives Matters' charity event featuring Tristan Tritt, Oct 3, 2026, 11 AM–9 PM at Tanner's Lakeside Restaurant to benefit the Cardiac Foundation.

Don't Miss