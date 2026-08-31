PCSO Arrests 24-Year-Old Man Following Violent Attack On Elderly Mulberry Woman – ICE Involved

MULBERRY, Fla. — A 24-year-old Honduran man who the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says is in the United States illegally has been arrested after an elderly woman was allegedly sexually attacked inside her Mulberry home early Saturday morning.

According to PCSO, the 77-year-old woman awoke to a noise at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday, August 29. Investigators allege an unknown man had entered her home and bedroom, where he forcibly removed her clothing and sexually battered her.

The woman reportedly attempted to fight off her attacker and was slapped when she tried to get away.

According to detectives, when the suspect went into the bathroom, the woman attempted to escape through the front door. The man allegedly chased her, dragged her back inside and choked her before eventually fleeing.

The woman then called the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives began canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and other information that could help identify the suspect.

During that canvass, detectives went to a nearby residence and spoke with two occupants while a third man was reportedly inside taking a shower.

When detectives made contact with the third occupant, they said he matched the description provided by the victim. Investigators also located clothing inside the residence that allegedly matched the victim’s description.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Axel Antonio Espinal Herrera of Honduras.

According to PCSO, Espinal Herrera initially spoke with detectives before declining to answer additional questions.

Detectives obtained a search warrant to collect swabs and photographs from Espinal Herrera. During that process, investigators reported finding multiple scratches on his body that they said were consistent with statements made by the victim. Detectives also allege Espinal Herrera was in possession of cocaine.

The victim later identified Espinal Herrera from a photo lineup, according to PCSO.

Espinal Herrera was arrested and booked into the Sheriff’s Processing Center on charges of kidnapping, sexual battery by force, burglary with battery, tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering/prowling.

PCSO reported that Espinal Herrera is in the United States illegally and said several of the charges were enhanced by one degree as a result of his immigration status.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement was contacted, and an immigration detainer was placed on Espinal Herrera, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

PCSO also reported that two other men living at the residence with Espinal Herrera were determined to be Honduran nationals who were in the United States illegally. Both men were taken into custody on ICE holds.

The allegations against Espinal Herrera are accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.