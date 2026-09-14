103rd AED Placed at Gary’s Oyster Bar as Pay-It-Forward Donation

Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation has reached another milestone with the placement of its 103rd automated external defibrillator (AED), this time at Gary’s Oyster Bar. The AED was placed on August 31 as a Pay-It-Forward donation from Brian Beilke with Stone Up Services & Masonry, LLC.

For Susan Gossett, Gary’s wife of 22 years, the placement carried an especially meaningful connection to her late husband, Gary Gossett, who died in August 2023.

“I am Susan Gossett, Gary’s wife of 22 years, together for 34 years until his death in August of 2023. I feel so very Blessed that Brian chose our location to potentially be able to help save lives if needed. It was meant to be….Brian’s favorite number is 3….The 103rd AED was placed on Aug 31st on Gary’s 3rd Anniversary of his death. Tell me Gary didn’t have something to do with that special day!” Susan said.

She also shared her appreciation for Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation and its team.

“I enjoyed reconnecting with Melanie, hearing her agonizing story about her reason she started Culpepper’s Foundation, and why she (and Brian and Eric) are so passionate about what they do on their own free time. It touched our hearts and are so very proud to be a part of such a meaningful and important foundation!”

A Polk County Staple

Drew Derham, general manager at Gary’s Oyster Bar for nine years, also shared the history behind the longtime local restaurant.

“Gary’s Oyster Bar has been a Polk County staple for 48 years serving fresh seafood, and oysters on the half shell. Gary Gossett, the owner of Gary’s Oyster Bar is my stepfather. So I grew up coming out to Gary’s Oyster Bar of course to eat, but also I’ve done a lot of homework at these tables. Bussing tables and dishwashing at Gary’s as my first job at 14 years old.”

Derham said he was honored that Brian chose Gary’s Oyster Bar for the AED.

“I was extremely honored to be chosen by Brian not only because it is a generous donation but because he truly loves Gary’s Oyster Bar, the history behind it and of course the oysters and “dirty butter.“ I haven’t known Brian for very long but when we see each other it’s like we’ve been friends for years.”

Derham also spoke about the relationship between his family and Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation.

“Our family has known Melanie for years. Melanie has always been a good friend, kind and generous. Although the story behind the origin of the foundation is heartbreaking, Melanie has turned tragedy to Hope and generosity. We have watched the foundation grow over the years, and we are honored and grateful to be apart of the CCF family.”

Learning How to Respond

As part of the AED placement, the Gary’s Oyster Bar team participated in an AED demonstration led by Eric Shimcus.

“Eric’s demonstration was very informative. Taking life-saving measures can seem scary but Eric explains step-by-step that it is very simple and anyone can do it as long as you stay calm and focused. In addition to teaching us how to use the AED, Eric also taught us new guidance on choking, giving chest compressions, and CPR.”

Why Brian Chose Gary’s Oyster Bar

Beilke, who has been doing masonry work for approximately 37 years and has operated Stone Up Services & Masonry, LLC for nearly two years, said the decision to place the AED at Gary’s was an easy one.

“I chose Garys because of the vibe I got each and every time I was there. I thought it was the perfect location for AED and as being #103, I thought it as a milestone to be included as part of CCF.”

Beilke said the atmosphere at Gary’s played a major role in his decision.

“It meant a lot to be a part of this location as the atmosphere always has a good aura and they treat you like family. I thought Susan & Drew were very deserving of having this as they both are exceptionally friendly and cool people.”

He also expressed his admiration for Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation and its continued growth.

“I think CCF is a rock solid foundation that literally started from scratch and just blew up over the past years as Melanie was determined to make a difference since losing Michael Culpepper and she’s doing exactly that and gaining speed as she goes.”

Beilke said he is proud to support the foundation and its mission alongside his wife, Melanie Brown Culpepper, and Eric Shimcus.

“I think quite highly of Eric and Melanie and proud to be a part of the team with them both. I love my wife and proud of her in everything that she does and I back her 100 percent.”

He added:

“They both from the start being the CCF team and everything they’ve accomplished thus far from Erics knowledge and experience to Melanie‘s Drive and determination. It’s a strong running machine that’s only gaining speed with the goal of saving lives as that’s what truly matters.”

The AED at Gary’s Oyster Bar marks the 103rd AED placed by Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation, continuing the organization’s mission of making life-saving equipment and education more accessible throughout the community.

Saving Lives Matters.