78-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle On Dundee Road

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 78-year-old man was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Dundee Road between Winter Haven and Dundee.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, August 28, to Dundee Road, also known as State Road 542, near Overlook Drive.

The 78-year-old pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, a gray 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling east on Dundee Road when the pedestrian attempted to cross the roadway from the south side to the north side.

Investigators say the pedestrian was carrying a flashlight at the time. However, the driver of the Camry reportedly did not see him until the moment of impact.

The crash occurred approximately 500 feet from the nearest crosswalk, according to PCSO.

At this point in the investigation, deputies do not anticipate charges against the driver. Investigators said speed, impairment and distracted driving do not appear to have contributed to the crash.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate.