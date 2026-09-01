Sheriff Judd Calls Woman Accused Of Poisoning Haines City Man A “Black Widow,” Warns Of Possible Other Victims

Haines City man thought he had met a woman named “Nala” through a dating app.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says what followed included money, a vehicle, whiskey, an alleged demand for $1,000 for sex and ultimately a trip to the hospital from what investigators say was an intentional drug overdose.

Now 39-year-old Samantha Adams of Orlando is facing an attempted murder charge, and investigators believe there could potentially be other victims.

Judd referred to Adams as a “black widow” while discussing the investigation and warned that detectives want to hear from anyone else who may have had a similar encounter with her.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested Adams on Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Posner Park shopping center in Davenport after arranging for her to meet the alleged victim there.

The investigation began Aug. 20 after a 69-year-old Haines City man contacted PCSO regarding what he believed were suspicious circumstances surrounding a medical emergency three days earlier.

The man told investigators he originally met Adams through a dating app and knew her only as “Nala.” Detectives later identified the woman as Adams.

According to PCSO, the man told detectives that he and Adams had gotten into an argument over a vehicle he had purchased for her. At some point after the argument, Adams allegedly went into the kitchen carrying her purse before returning with two glasses of whiskey.

The victim drank from one of the glasses.

Investigators say the two then became intimate before Adams allegedly stopped and told the man he would have to pay her $1,000 to continue. The man refused and Adams left the residence.

Later that evening, the man passed out and was transported to a hospital.

According to PCSO, medical personnel determined he had suffered a benzodiazepine overdose. The victim told detectives he does not take benzodiazepines and did not have any prescribed to him.

Detectives allege Adams intentionally mixed the drug into the man’s drink.

Investigators also learned that someone had allegedly tampered with the victim’s home security system. The man told detectives he had seen Adams in the area of his home where the security system was located.

Perhaps even more concerning to investigators were the man’s accounts of several previous incidents involving Adams.

According to PCSO, the victim described at least three other suspicious episodes after consuming small amounts of alcohol with Adams at her Orlando residence during August.

During one incident, he reportedly became unsteady and fell after having a drink. On another occasion, he passed out in his vehicle after leaving her residence.

The man also reported an Aug. 15 incident in which he left Adams’ residence feeling groggy and backed into another vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim maintained that on each occasion he had consumed only a small amount of alcohol.

Detectives arrested Adams Aug. 27 after she agreed to meet the man at Posner Park. According to PCSO, detectives moved in and boxed in her vehicle before taking her into custody.

Deputies reported finding a prescription bottle belonging to another person containing 19 Hydrocodone/Acetaminophen pills, 2.5 Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, nine Sertraline pills, a partial Adderall pill and a partial Alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax.

Adams was charged with second-degree attempted murder, tampering with evidence, possession of Oxycodone, possession of Hydrocodone, possession of Alprazolam, resisting without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a new legend drug without a prescription and offering to commit prostitution.

Sheriff Grady Judd said investigators are concerned that the Haines City man may not be the only person who encountered Adams under similar circumstances.

“It is possible that there could be more people out there who have been victimized by Samantha Adams,” Judd said. “Her motivation is money, and as we have seen with this case, she is willing to go to great lengths to get money– including murder.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who believes they may have had a similar encounter with Adams should contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges against Adams are allegations. She is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.