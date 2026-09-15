Driver Accused of Leaving Bicyclist to Die After Reynolds Road Crash Is Legal Immigrant, Now Held on ICE Detainer

The PCSO Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit is investigating a vehicle vs bicycle crash that resulted in one fatality. The crash occurred on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at approximately 9:10 p.m. at Sunshine Ave. and Reynolds Rd. in Lakeland.

According to evidence and witness statements, a Ford F-150 truck, driven by 60-year-old Mario Matias, was traveling northbound on Reynolds Rd. At the same time, a 56-year-old man was traveling northbound on the asphalt near the roadway on his bicycle. The bicycle was equipped with lights. For unknown reasons, the driver of the F-150 struck the rear left wheel of the bicycle.

60 year old Mario Matias

The bicyclist was fully ejected and propelled into the shoulder of Reynolds Rd.

Upon arrival of first responders, lifesaving measures were performed on the bicyclist, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival. The suspect vehicle had fled the scene prior to first responders’ arrival.

Matias was observed by a witness pulling over approximately one mile away from the crash location. After getting out and looking at the extensive damage to his vehicle, Matias got back into his truck and continued to flee the area. Thanks to the witness’s statement, deputies were able to track down the suspect vehicle.

During a sworn statement with Matias, he admitted to knowing he had struck something and leaving the area. He stated that if he had not been stopped by patrol, he would have continued home to Orlando and would not have reported the crash.

There were no signs of impairment. However, upon his arrest, deputies located a small baggie containing cocaine and fentanyl in Matias’ pocket. Deputies also discovered that Matias is a legal immigrant, but due to the severity of the charges, an ICE detainer was placed on him.

Matias was placed under arrest and charged with leaving the scene of a crash (F1), possession of cocaine (F3), and possession of fentanyl (F3).

The investigation remains ongoing.

“Leaving the scene after a crash that takes a life is a terrible decision. We’re proud of the witness who saw what happened and immediately told our deputies. Remember, if you see something, say something.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff