Eighteen Year Old Motorcyclist Killed On Hwy 98

The PCSO Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit is investigating a two‑vehicle crash that resulted in one fatality. The crash occurred on Friday, September 11, 2026, at approximately 3:24 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock Ave and Hwy 98 S in Highland City.

According to evidence and witness statements, a 2026 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling northbound on Hwy 98 at a high rate of speed and rapidly changing lanes while passing cars. At the same time, a 2015 Mitsubishi began to enter into the northbound lanes of Highway 98 from Hancock Ave attempting to cross over to the southbound lanes and entered into the motorcycles’ s path. The motorcycle impacted the rear passenger door of the Mitsubishi causing significant damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the motorcycle, an 18-year-old male, was ejected from his vehicle. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the Mitsubishi did not have her seatbelt on.

Upon arrival of first responders, life saving measures were performed on the 18-year-old but he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Mitsubishi driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.